Rikishi Dropped His Top 5 WWE Wrestlers Of All-Time, And His List Is Really Interesting

Ask two wrestling fans for their all-time best lists, and the chances of getting identical ones are basically zero. That’s because everyone places different levels of importance on things like mic work, in-ring ability and actually winning matches. Does it matter if someone was never the top draw? How much should longevity count versus an amazing peak? Is there a particular era that’s more important? There’s just so much to consider.

But that doesn’t stop every wrestling fan from having their own list, and the latest of those wrestling fans to put his forward is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Solofa Fatu Jr actually had two really solid runs in the WWE, first as one half of the former Tag Team Champions The Headshrinkers and later as Rikishi, who had both tag team success and a run as Intercontinental Champion. He sons, The Usos, are also in the midst of a pretty good run themselves. During a recent appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Fatu was asked his personal Top 5 WWE wrestlers and gave a really interesting group…

This is my top five. I’d have to say Jimmy Snuka, Bret Hart, Randy Macho Man (Savage), Yokozuna, Undertaker.

Not everyone is going to have The Undertaker, Macho Man and Bret Hart on their lists, but I don’t think anyone would look at you sideways for any of those three inclusions. The Undertaker is about to go into The Hall of Fame as the only man in the history of WWE to be a main event draw for almost thirty straight years. The Macho Man is an all-time memorable wrestling character. Plus, Savage’s in-ring work was top notch. And of course Bret Hart is one of the best workers of all-time. He brought out the best of so many opponents, and is regularly cited by current wrestlers as a dream match, including recently by Brock Lesnar.

Now, Rikishi’s other two choices here are really interesting. First, it has to be said that he’s obviously biased. He’s a member of the legendary Anoi’a Family, which has given us many of the most famous wrestlers of all-time including but not limited to The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga, The Wild Samoans, Jimmy Snuka, Tamina Snuka, Samu and Naomi. If pretty much anyone else was dropping multiple family members in a greatest of list, they’d seem insane, but the Anoi’a family really could make a competitive Top 5 list just amongst themselves.

Yokozuna didn’t have a lengthy run in WWE. He was only in WWE from 1992 to 1998 and died in 2000, but he was an absolute force of nature, especially between ‘92 and ‘94. He headlined both WrestleMania IX and WrestleMania X, won the 1993 Royal Rumble and had an extremely memorable feud with The Undertaker. His movement in the ring was incredible for a man of his size, and he remains one of the most memorable and distinctive characters in WWE history, despite his relatively short run.

And Superfly Jimmy Snuka is an off-beat but interesting choice too. He never had a run with the WWE Championship, but his high-flying style and liberal usage of the top rope was way ahead of its time. He helped to change wrestling in a way very few other performers ever did. He was also ECW Champion and was Undertaker’s first ever WrestleMania opponent.

Expect to see a lot more from the Anoi’a Family in WWE, and expect to see its current most prominent wrestling member, Roman Reigns, start appearing on all-time best lists sooner rather than later. For my money, he’s the best thing going in wrestling today, and it’s no surprise his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar got the headlining spot for WrestleMania 38 next weekend.