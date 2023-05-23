RIP Ray Stevenson Trends, As James Gunn, Rosario Dawson And More Say Goodbye Following Actor’s Death

The entertainment world was dealt a serious blow earlier this week, as it was reported that Marvel and Star Wars actor Ray Stevenson died at the age of 58. Stevenson had a wide body of work, having starred in notable movies like The Punisher: War Zone and Kill the Irishman. As a result of his various gigs, he had the opportunity to work with a number of notable Hollywood stars. Now, as #RIPRayStevenson trends, a number of them are paying tribute to him, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Rosario Dawson , his fellow Ahsoka cast member.

One of the late performer's most famous roles was that of Volstagg in Marvel Studios’ Thor franchise. He played a supporting role in the series’ first two installments and ultimately cameoed in Ragnarok after being uncertain about his involvement. During the second film, 2013’s The Dark World, his character appeared in a post-credits scene and said tag was helmed by James Gunn. The filmmaker took to Twitter following the King Arthur alum’s passing and reflected on their collaboration and run-ins:

Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ♥️

The star brought plenty of humor and warmth to the role of the jolly Warriors Three member. Of course, he had incredible range and could play a wide range of characters, including villainous ones. He’ll appear in such a role in Ahsoka, which will be streamable with a Disney+ subscription starting in August. Lead actress Rosario Dawson tweeted out some very sentimental thoughts in his honor, and her words really resonate with me:

Sharing in grief with you all. What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people’s in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!!!

We should definitely make sure that we tell people we love them as much as possible because, ultimately, we just don’t know how long we have on this planet. Though it sounds like the Three Musketeers alum lived life to the fullest. Someone else who has that sense of vivaciousness is actor and stuntman Scott Adkins, who worked with the Northern Ireland native on the film Accident Man. Adkins shared nothing but kind words for his colleague and friend:

I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people.

One of Ray Stevenson’s most famous roles is that of Titus Pullo on the HBO series Rome. It was on the historical drama that he worked with actors like James Purefoy. The Mark Antony actor honored his late comrade in a very sweet tweet:

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.

Titus remains one of the actor’s most famous roles, and a number of fans have singled it out since his death became public knowledge. Check out the tribute:

This one hurts. Ray Stevenson was an amazing, genuine person, who loved his family and loved his work. He was amazing as Titus Pullo in #HBORome, and dominated the screen in every role he played. He'll be missed. #RIPRayStevenson pic.twitter.com/Ev6Ue0sMPBMay 22, 2023 See more

And while he’s yet to make his (live-action) debut in the Star Wars universe, many already seem to be excited to see him as the imposing Baylan Skoll. Take a look at this tweet:

RIP Ray Stevenson. Gone way, way too soon. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Yo8q8vssCnMay 22, 2023 See more

Ray Stevenson was easily one of the industry’s most underrated actors, and I’d argue that he never phoned in a performance. In addition to the productions that have already been mentioned, he also famously starred in shows and movies like Black Sails, The Book of Eli, Divergent and RRR. Stevenson remained busy up until his death, which reportedly occurred amid production on one of his latest ventures, Cassino in Ischia. While he certainly leaves a void that won’t be filled, fans and his collaborators can take comfort in the memories they have of him.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to send our thoughts to Ray Stevenson’s family and loved ones at this time.