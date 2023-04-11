Running With Our Eyes Closed: 5 Things To Know About HBO’s Jason Isbell Documentary

HBO has long been home to some truly amazing documentaries covering any number of topics, be it music, personal struggles with addiction, rebirth, and trying to become a better person. Well, the latest entry in Bill Simmons’ series of documentaries titled Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed checks all of those boxes, and then some, with its unflinching and in-depth look at the life and career of the four-time Grammy-winning country singer who wrote Bradley Cooper’s “Maybe It’s Time” from A Star Is Born.

If this is the first you're hearing of the documentary, or maybe wanted to know more about it before checking it out, here are a few things that might help you decide if it's for you...

Running With Our Eyes Closed Focuses On The Recording Of Jason Isbell's 2020 Album 'Reunions'

On the surface, Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed is a documentary about the making of an album, specifically, Isbell’s 2020 release, Reunions. Over the course of the documentary’s 98-minute runtime, Isbell spends a great deal of time in the studio with his band, the 400 Unit; his wife, Grammy winner Amanda Shires; and the various producers who brought the album to store-shelves during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recordings of the album play throughout the documentary, as do brief scenes of Isbell piecing together ideas that would become its title track.

Running With Our Eyes Closed Also Documents Jason Isbell's Marriage, Music Career And Battle With Addiction

Though a great deal of Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed is spent showing the country singer recording his seventh studio album, that’s only part of the story. Over the course of the documentary, Isbell opens up about his upbringing in rural Alabama, breaks down his time with Drive-By Truckers, the drug and alcohol addiction that resulted in him being kicked out of the prolific southern rock band in 2007, marriage, and being a father.

Brace Yourself For Highs And Lows

With a story like Jason Isbell’s, it’s not all that hard to imagine that Running with Our Eyes Closed is a raw and emotional experience. However, it shouldn’t go unsaid that you will need to brace yourself for the extreme highs and lows of the songwriter’s personal and professional journey. This unflinching approach from director Sam Jones and the people participating in the documentary create an outstanding and three-dimensional look at the man, as well as the man he used to be.

Interviews With Jason Isbell, His Wife, Family And Former Bandmates

Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed also makes great use of interviews with Isbell, his wife, family, and even former bandmates. If you are a fan of Drive-By Truckers, then you’ll really enjoy the part where the band’s co-founder, Patterson Hood, opens up about how Isbell wrote “Decoration Day,” arguably one of his best songs, only a few weeks after joining the band. There’s a similar story when Amanda Shires discusses Isbell writing “Cover Me Up,” the opening track of his 2013 breakthrough album, Southeastern, a record largely about their relationship and Isbell finally getting sober.

Running With Our Eyes Closed Is Rated TV-MA

Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed is rated TV-MA on account of the the language and references to drug and alcohol abuse throughout its runtime. It’s nothing compared to some of the true crime shows on HBO, but this might not be the best documentary to watch with young kids.

Want More Country Music Stories? 11 Great Country Music Movies And How To Watch Them

Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed is currently streaming for anyone with an HBO Max subscription. If you want to know about the other shows coming to HBO and other networks and streamers in the coming weeks and months, check out our 2023 TV schedule so you don’t miss a thing.

Stream Running With Our Eyes Closed on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)