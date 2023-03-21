Sanditon Season 3: 10 Thoughts I Had Watching The Final Season Premiere

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for the Sanditon Season 3 premiere. Enjoy some seaside play until you’ve caught up on the first episode!

It’s been a year since the Sanditon Season 2 ending left fans with a lot of questions after poor Charlotte (and Georgiana, for that matter) had to deal with yet another heartbreak. Season 3 of PBS Masterpiece’s Regency romance arrived on March 19, and went a long way toward showing viewers what, exactly, everyone will be dealing with over the course of the final set of episodes. I’m sure that all of the fans who tuned in had lots of thoughts about the goings on in this small, not-so-sleepy, seaside town, so let’s take a look at what the premiere brought up for me to see if you felt the same about what happened as I do!

This Doesn’t Feel Like A Season Premiere, For Some Reason

Am I the only person who got about 15 minutes into the premiere and thought, “Why doesn’t this feel like a final season premiere?” Maybe it was how the episode started with Charlotte and Ralph traveling to Sanditon which made it feel like a regular episode, or perhaps it was the sheer amount of stuff that happened. In one episode (which I thought cut rather quickly between scenes) we got all of the returning characters from last season, were introduced to three of the four new characters, and had someone return whom we hadn’t seen since Season 1.

It really felt like the whole thing was going too fast, but while I’m hoping they can slow each episode down at least a bit as the season goes on, I can also admit that it didn’t stop me from enjoying what I saw.

Farmer Ralph Is So Bright-Eyed And Hopeful. He’s Definitely Going To End The Show Emotionally Destroyed

This poor guy. He is literally the man that Charlotte left her hometown to get away from, because she wasn’t ready to get married. Season 2 saw her endure yet another heartbreak with Alexander Colbourne after Sidney abandoned her for a marriage of convenience (and then tragically died ) at the end of the first season, so she returned home and decided to say “fuck it” and go ahead and marry Ralph.

The thing is, he legitimately seems like a decent fellow who really loves Charlotte, but he’s already noticing that she seems like a different person when in Sanditon, and with Alexander back and, apparently, happier than ever, our young farmer is nearly 100% certain to be devastated when Charlotte leaves him.

Edward Being Blasted With Cold Water Is Not The Punishment I Assumed Lady Denham Had In Mind

I mean, honestly. What the fuck is this? Edward’s punishment for scheming for two seasons straight (Even nearly having his step-sister committed to a mental institution!), only involves him getting blasted with cold water, having regular meetings with Minister Hankins, and following Lady Denham into town so someone can carry her packages? I thought the woman would at least have him scrubbing floors or serving guests. There’s no way this is going to turn him into a better person!

Are Beatrice And Dr. Fuchs About To Get Busy?!

As the sister of the town’s minister, who seems to be a long-time spinster, Beatrice has always been a bit of a bore, but in Season 3 she’s showing some definite signs of life. And, yes, by “signs of life” I mean interest in getting horizontal, and with none other than Dr. Fuchs! Did you see how he reacted when she spoke German to him? I’m surprised they didn’t jump each other right then and there.

Georgiana Controlling All Of Her Money Now Clearly Isn’t Going To Make Things Easier For Her

After years of having to put up with a guardian to control her vast wealth, Georgiana is now 21 and finally has full responsibility over the money her dad left her. Although it might appear that the road would be easier now, she’s officially being sued by Charles Lockhart (I didn’t even know he’d be in this season!) who still claims to be the rightful heir. Now she had to deal with him legally, as well as trying to find her mom and fight off additional money-grubbing potential suitors. I am going to be very upset if she’s not way happier by season’s end!

Colbourne Is Smiling!

What the hell happened in Bath that this eternally moody (for kinda good reason) man was smiling from ear to ear upon his return to Sanditon? Had he already resolved to locate Charlotte and apologize for all the upsettingly dumb stuff he said/did in the Season 2 finale ? Or is he just finally in a better place after unburdening some of his guilt/grief over his wife’s affair and death? I bet we’ll find out in the coming weeks.

Dear God, Why Are We Putting Young Augusta In Edward’s Devious Path?!?!

This right here is why Edward needs to be put in a scullery maid’s clothes and set the serious task of cleaning Lady Denham’s manse from top to bottom. The man knows he is currently being punished for doing horrible things to try and secure any fortune that isn’t rightfully his, and he’s already set his sights on yet another young woman who can help him live that life of leisure he so desperately wants. Sure, Augusta was real spicy after that first interaction with him, but you can tell her lady parts have had their interest piqued. Can’t we just throw this man in the trash already?

I Knew Henry Was Going To Be Gay! Can We Please Get Arthur A Boyfriend Now?

Arthur Parker has been a dear friend to Georgiana throughout the events of Sanditon, as well as a dutiful brother, but he’s basically sworn off romance, with it being intimated that it’s because he’s gay. Now, finally, we have a confirmed gay character in town, with the arrival of newcomer Lord Henry Montrose, who chatted up Georgiana at his mom’s urging (they need money), but who was also caught in a seaside changing room with another man by our newly independent rich lady.

She’s keeping his secret so they can pretend to court (keeping his mom off of his back and the fortune hunters away from her), but my sincerest hope is that she’ll connect Henry and Arthur and let them know they have a little something in common. Someone needs to write fanfic where Arthur and Henry start a party planning business together, and use that as a money-maker that also helps hide all the other “business” they get up to.

I Wouldn’t Mind If Lady Denham And Rowleigh Pryce Engage In An Enemies-To-Lovers Romance

I am no Lady Denham fan, alright? So, it’s always a pleasure to see someone get under her skin, as Rowleigh Pryce so clearly does. However, it’s completely clear that these two have a storied history as people who dislike each other that we are currently unaware of, and this last season would be a great time to A) watch an unexpected enemies-to-lovers pairing, and B) watch two senior citizens fall in love. Why not, I say.

How Are They Going To Wrap All Of This Up In Six Episodes?

As noted, tons of stuff happened in this first episode and it all felt like it was moving really fast to me. This means that I’m actually not sure they have enough time, in just five more episodes, to wrap everything up in a satisfying way. I’m willing to watch them try, though!