How To Watch Sanditon Season 3 Online And Stream The Final Instalment From Anywhere

How to watch Sanditon Season 3

Watch Sanditon Season 3: synopsis

Based on Jane Austen's unfinished manuscript comes the story of Sanditon. Everything you would expect from an Austen story, Sanditon is set during the Regency era with the backdrop of a seaside resort of the same name, and follows new arrival Charlotte Heywood (portrayed by Rose Williams) in all matters of small town gossip, romance, and scandalous conflict. With its third and final season airing right now, we explain how to watch Sanditon Season 3 online from anywhere.

Already having had her fair share of romantic run-ins, Charlotte returns to the throws of Sanditon for Georgiana's (Crystal Clarke) 21st birthday, with her fiancé Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden) in tow. However, it appears not all dalliances are over for Charlotte, with old feelings resurfacing after an awkward reunion with Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes).

Charlotte isn't the only one facing some difficult decisions, though. Georgiana is set to face challenges of her own as Sanditon draws to a close. Currently airing on PBS in the US and other services around the world, read on to find out how to watch Sanditon Season 3 online from anywhere.

Watch Sanditon Season 3 online for free in the US

(Image credit: PBS)

Season 3 of Sanditon began airing on free-to-air channel PBS Masterpiece (opens in new tab) on March 19, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9pm ET / PT. Season 3 compromises of six episodes in total, meaning the final ever episode will air on April 23.

If you wish to watch Sanditon Season 3 on a device other than your TV, you can do so for free and without need for an account. Alternatively, you can stream new episodes a week early and gain access to PBS Online's library of on-demand content by paying a minimum donation of $5 for its THIRTEEN Passport (opens in new tab).

You can also pay $5.99 a month to add it to your Amazon Prime Video subscription and get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Sanditon Season 3 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Sanditon Season 3 just as you would at home.

While PBS is only available in the US and its online streaming service blocks access from IP addresses outside of the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into all the programmes on PBS from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Sanditon Season 3 as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including PBS and ITVX, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for PBS, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Sanditon Season 3, head to PBS (opens in new tab)

Watch Sanditon Season 3 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

While ITV was the original network for Season 1 of Sanditon, PBS took up the mantel for its second and third seasons with ITV later acquiring the rights to broadcast the latter seasons. In short, this means there will be some delay for those looking to watch Sanditon Season 3, with no official air date as of yet.

As well as being broadcast through ITV, which is 100% free-to-air with a valid TV licence alongside its on-demand platform ITVX, episodes of Sanditon Season 3 will be added to BritBox as well.

BritBox comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter costing £5.99 a month (opens in new tab).

An American currently based in the UK? You don't have to wait to watch - simply use a VPN to access PBS back home (opens in new tab).

How to watch Sanditon Season 3 online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Down Under you have a choice of watching Sanditon Season 3 through either Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) or Binge (opens in new tab), where episode are landing just a few days after they air in the US on Wednesdays at 9.30pm AEST.

Foxtel Now is a cable-like package offering a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) with packages starting from $25 a month for its Essentials plan (opens in new tab).

Binge plans start from $10 a month and come with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Sanditon Season 3 online in Canada

Much the same as their neighbours, in Canada you can watch Sanditon Season 3 through PBS Passport (opens in new tab), which costs a minimum donation of $5. You'll be able to watch new episodes a week early, as well as all episodes from the previous two seasons.

Out of the country? Use a VPN to port yourself back home (opens in new tab).

Sanditon Season 3 trailer

Sanditon Season 3 cast

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood

as Charlotte Heywood Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker

as Mary Parker Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe

as Georgiana Lambe Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker

as Arthur Parker Jack Fox as Sir Edward Denham

as Sir Edward Denham Kris Marshall as Tom Parker

as Tom Parker Anne Reid as Lady Denham

as Lady Denham Lily Sacofsky as Clara Brereton

as Clara Brereton Charlotte Spencer as Esther, Lady Babington (née Denham)

as Esther, Lady Babington (née Denham) Sophie Winkleman as Lady Susan

as Lady Susan Liam Garrigan as Samuel Colbourne

as Samuel Colbourne Emma Fielding as Lady Montrose

as Lady Montrose Edward Davis as Lord Harry Montrose

as Lord Harry Montrose Alice Orr-Ewing as Lydia Montrose

as Lydia Montrose Cai Brigden as Ralph Starling

as Ralph Starling James Bolam as Rowleigh Pryce