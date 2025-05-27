How To Watch And Just Like That Season 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Thursday, May 29 (US, CA) | Friday, May 30 (UK, AU) New Episodes: Weekly from 9pm ET / 6pm PT US Stream: Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | Max (AU) | Sky/NOW (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch And Just Like That Season 3: Synopsis

Grab your BFFs and another round of cosmos! Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are back for a sultry summer in New York, and the heady thrill of first dates and second chances are in the air. The Sex and the City sequel series didn’t quite bottle the original’s effervescent buzz, but it does offer a more nuanced take on love, life, and relationships as our trio navigate their 50s. Check out our guide below for how to watch And Just Like That Season 3 online, exclusively on Max now and from anywhere with a VPN.

If you find yourself thinking, “I couldn’t help but wonder…what happened in Season 2?”, well, let us give you a quick recap. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) separated from her husband Steve and embarked on a transformational but ultimately failed relationship with non-binary stand-up comic Che (Sara Ramirez). Charlotte (Kristin Davis) returned to the workforce while she and her Harry contended with their daughter’s raging hormones. And Carrie (Sarah Jesssica Parker) sold her beloved brownstone, only for Aidan (John Corbett) to say he couldn’t commit to her for at least five years (!) while he supported his son Wyatt in Virginia.

The majority of the main cast are back, with the exception of Ramirez’s (heavily-criticised) character, and Karen Pittman’s Dr. Nya Wallace. For everyone else, its summer in NYC and life is ripe with romantic possibilities, relationship roadblocks…and rats!

We’ll find the recently moved Carrie sharing some heat with her new British neighbour (played by Jonathan Cake), though she remains – in theory – committed to Aidan. Seema (Sarita Choudhury) reluctantly returns to the NYC dating scene, though woefully unimpressed by the standard of her suitors, and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) develops a crush on a work associate, an award-winning editor played by incoming cast member Mehcad Brooks (Law & Order).

Season 2 enjoyed an improved reception over its 2021 debut, so there’s hope that this third outing will stylishly hit its stride – and remind fans of SATC why people fell in love with that show in the first place.

Simply read on for everything to know about how to watch And Just Like That Season 3 online, and stream every episode from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch And Just Like That Season 3 online in the US

The Manhattan-set comedy drama returns! US viewers can watch And Just Like That Season 3 exclusively on Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer, beginning from Thursday, May 29, with brand-new episodes added every week at 9pm ET / 6pm PT until August 14.

Cut the cord? Max subscriptions start from $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can pick the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively), or, to get even more bang for your buck, purchase Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will cost $9.99 a month until you cancel.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch And Just Like That online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch And Just Like That Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch And Just Like That Season 3 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for And Just Like That Season 3, head to Max.

Watch And Just Like That Season 3 online in Canada

Our Canadian friends can watch And Just Like That Season 3 online simultaneous with its US release – but they’ll need a Crave subscription. The latest season debuts on Thursday, May 29, with episodes available both through the Crave 1 channel at 9pm ET/PT or on-demand with via Crave.

There are three plans to choose from with Crave. Basic is its cheapest at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada for the episode, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch And Just Like That Season 3 online in the UK

Those in the UK can watch And Just Like That Season 3 online from Friday, May 30, with a Sky TV or NOW sub and in line with the show’s US debut. Episodes will air every Friday until August 15 on the Sky Comedy channel at 9pm BST, and be available to stream on NOW the very same day.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 6-month minimum term membership at £6.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel at any time.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch And Just Like That Season 3 online in Australia

SATC stans can watch all-new And Just Like That in Australia through Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service. It’ll premiere on Friday, May 30, with subsequent weekly episodes released every Friday up until the season finale on August 15.

You can get a Basic with Ads plan from AU$11.99 a month. Alternatively, upgrade to Standard and get two streams plus offline downloads at AU$15.99, or purchase the Premium membership for AU$21.99 a month, and stream on even more devices and in 4K Ultra HD where available. There are annual memberships available on all plans, too, which offer 12 months access for the price of 10.

Away from home? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service of choice and watch your favorite TV shows and movies from anywhere.

And Just Like That Season 3 Trailer

Who Is The Cast Of And Just Like THat Season 3?

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt

Sarita Choudhury as Seema

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa

Mario Cantone as Anthony

John Corbett as Aidan

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt

Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Sebastiano Pigazzi as Guiseppe

Dolly Wells as Joy

And Just Like That Season 3, Episode Release Schedule (US)

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 1: Thursday, May 29

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 2: Thursday, June 5

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 3: Thursday, June 12

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 4: Thursday, June 19

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 5: Thursday, June 26

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 6: Thursday, July 3

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 7: Thursday, July 10

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 8: Thursday, July 17

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 9: Thursday, July 24

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 10: Thursday, July 31

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 11: Thursday, August 7

And Just Like That Season 3 – Episode 12: Thursday, August 14

What To Expect From And Just Like That Season 3: As per the Warner Bros. Discovery Press Release: “From executive producer Michael Patrick King, AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City.”