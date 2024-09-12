Sandra Oh's Reaction To Being Told She Hasn't Aged Since Her Pre-Grey's Days Is A+

Most TV and movie fans would probably agree that Sandra Oh has had an amazing career so far. Her time on the mega-hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy (which will return for Season 21 on the 2024 TV schedule ) turned her into a beloved star, and has led to a number of movie roles and other television shows, including Killing Eve and her HBO mini-series with Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer . Oh, however, has been a working actor for far longer than some would realize, and her reaction to being told she hasn’t aged since her pre-Grey’s days is definitely A+.

How Did Sandra Oh React To Being Told She Hasn’t Aged Since Her Pre-Grey’s Anatomy Days?

Even if you’ve never watched Grey’s Anatomy before, first of all, shame on you, but second of all, you still likely know who Cristina Yang is. Sandra Oh made the driven and sarcastic surgical intern the perfect ally for Meredith Grey (though she admits working on the show was “traumatic” ), and after a bit of a rough start, they quickly became the “twisted sisters” and each other’s “person,” endearing Cristina (and Oh) to millions of fans.

Recently, Oh appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new movie, Can I Get a Witness, and part of the celebration included a showing of her first film, Double Happiness, which was originally released 30 years ago. Afterward, this prompted an interviewer from eTalkCTV to ask the Quiz Lady star, “Girl, how do you look the same?” and Oh’s A+ response is truly priceless. Take a look:

Man! Do I ever love that laugh! Not to mention the fact that Oh laughed so hard that she had to take a step back and get low to maintain her balance. I also really appreciate that she followed it up with a very strong, but still humor-filled, “Noooo! No,” before admitting that watching her very first movie and one she filmed in 2023 back-to-back was “crazy.” But, I also love how she wrapped it up by saying:

I will say, I feel better now and I feel like I look better now.

The joys of perspective, mature hindsight and fully growing into your power, amirite? Thankfully, she seems to be past the health struggles that accompanied starring on Grey’s Anatomy .

If you haven’t seen Double Happiness (shame on you again, but you can easily rectify this miscarriage of justice), it’s a wonderful film that sees Oh play 22-year-old Jade, an actress who’s trying mightily to live her own life but not disappoint her Chinese family, who are very traditional. You can definitely see some seeds of Cristina in her performance as Jade, and her critically acclaimed work in the classic absolutely foretold the fame to come for its young star.

Though she will likely never return to Grey’s (especially now that Meredith’s mostly said goodbye to Seattle ), Oh will always be remembered for giving fans an incredibly memorable character with lots of great moments, and for looking great while doing it.