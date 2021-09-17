12 Great Sandra Oh Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

In my years of watching TV, there have been plenty of actors and actresses who have become megastars because of their roles on hit television shows, from fantasy series like Game of Thrones to drama shows like Breaking Bad. But one name I always think of first is Sandra Oh, and her huge role as Cristina Yang on the medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, that helped to turn her into a huge star.

But Sandra Oh has done far more than just playing a talented and occasionally hilarious doctor on a prominent medical drama. From spending time in the academic dramedy, The Chair, to some animated hits like Raya and the Last Dragon, Sandra Oh has truly become a household name. If you’re looking for some Sandra Oh movies and TV shows that are streaming, look no further than her for some of her best.

Double Happiness (1994)

In this Canadian drama, Double Happiness tells the story of Jade Li, an actress who is struggling to somehow assert her independence from her Chinese Canadian family, and live her own life.

As one of her first major roles, Sandra Oh was fantastic as Jade Li, and really brought a certain amount of charisma to an otherwise struggling girl, who just wants to make her family happy. What’s really great about Double Happiness is its willingness to address the high standards that Eastern families have for their children, and how it can affect them. It's a real gem of a film.

Stream Double Happiness on Amazon.

Grey’s Anatomy (2005 - 2014)

In this classic medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy tells the story of Meredith Grey, who is the daughter of a famous surgeon and is starting out at the surgical residency program in the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, following both her personal and professional life.

Grey’s Anatomy has become a huge hit for a reason, and Sandra Oh was a big reason for that, playing Cristina Yang, Meredith’s best friend in the hospital, for almost a decade, gaining fan-wide recognition and love. Besides Oh, the Grey’s Anatomy cast is full of talent and chemistry, creating wonderfully dramatic storylines that will have you clicking the next episode over and over again. While I don’t think Cristina Yang will be coming back to Grey’s Anatomy anytime soon, we can at least cherish her for the several seasons she was there.

Stream Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix.

Arliss (1996 - 2002)

In this HBO original show, Arliss (styled as Arli$$) follows the story of a wheeler-dealer superagent who has the talent of somehow finding solutions to problems that seem unsolvable, even if the means that might be through bad means.

Sandra Oh plays the titular character’s personal assistant, Rita Wu, for the seven seasons that it aired on HBO. The sitcom was popular for a good amount of time, with plenty of references to sports that sports fans might recognize. However, I still think that Sandra Oh was definitely the star of this cast, and deserved all the recognition she got for playing the role.

Stream Arliss on HBO Max.

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Under the Tuscan Sun is a romantic comedy based on the Frances Mayes memoir of the same name. In this film, a recently divorced writer buys a villa in Tuscany on a whim, hoping that by doing so, it will lead to a change in her life.

Sandra Oh plays the best friend, Patti, the person who inspires the main character, Frances, to take the trip to Tuscany in the first place after her life had fallen apart. If you enjoy romantic comedies, this is probably one of the sweetest ones out there. Not only does it have a fun story, but the scenery of Tuscany is always beautiful to witness.

Stream Under the Tuscan Sun on Hulu.

Rent Under the Tuscan Sun on Amazon.

Sideways (2004)

If you want a comedy that also has some drama, take a look at Sideways. In this film, two men in their forties take a week-long trip to Santa Barbara County wine country to celebrate one of their upcoming weddings, and this of course leads to several issues along the way, both comical and dramatical.

Sandra Oh stars as Stephanie, and boy oh boy is she great in this film. Really, the whole cast is full of talent as well, creating some truly great moments. The film not only has gorgeous scenery of the wine country that Santa Barbara has to offer, but has a funny, heartwarming story that will make anyone smile. Sideways was actually nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture -- and it won for Best Adapted Screenplay -- so you know it’s going to be worth your time to watch.

Stream Sideways on Amazon.

Rent Sideways on YouTube.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

In The Princess Diaries, we follow Mia Thermopolis, a shy American teenager who finds out one day that she is the heir to the throne in a European kingdom. Now, it is up to her if she wants to keep her quiet life in America, or give up everything she knows to go and claim the throne and eventually become a queen.

While Sandra Oh’s role isn’t that huge in this film -- she plays the humorous and memorable vice principal at Mia's school -- it’s still full of iconic moments that plenty of people remember years later (“the queen is coming”). Plus, The Princess Diaries cast is star-studded, with Anne Hathaway as the lead, Mia, alongside an ever-talented Julie Andrews as her godmother. The whole entire film is the perfect coming-of-age movie with a royalty twist. Give it a shot if you haven’t yet.

Stream The Princess Diaries on Disney+.

Rent The Princess Diaries on Amazon.

Killing Eve (2018 - Present)

If you want a brilliant spy thriller, check out Killing Eve. In this popular television series, we follow Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator who is tasked with capturing the psychopathic assassin, Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

I’ll be honest - when Sandra Oh left Grey’s Anatomy back in 2014, I didn’t know if there was going to be another TV series quite as big, where she would shine, but I was proven wrong when I watched Killing Eve for the first time. Sandra Oh is fantastic in her role as Eve, and shows that she has some serious skills not only with comical acting, but dramatic acting as well. The entire Killing Eve cast is full of talent as well, creating a super entertaining show to stream. If you haven’t watched it yet, be sure to check it out now before the fourth and final series airs in 2022.

Stream Killing Eve on Hulu.

Raya And The Last Dragon (2021)

In this Disney animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon is all about the titular character, Raya, and the last dragon, Sisu, who both go on a quest to find the pieces of a magical gem, and restore their land back to its previously peaceful state.

Sandra Oh voices Virana, a leader of one of the nations, alongside a huge Raya and the Last Dragon cast that includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and several others. To be honest, I did enjoy the film - albeit having a couple of issues along the way. But that doesn’t mean that it still wasn’t an enjoyable children’s film that many people will appreciate, including fans of Sandra Oh. It’s a fun adventure with beautifully animated scenes, so give it a shot if you haven’t yet.

Stream Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+.

Rent Raya and the Last Dragon on Amazon.

Over The Moon (2020)

In this Academy-Award-nominated film, Over the Moon tells the story of a young girl who builds a rocket ship, blasting off into the sky in hopes of meeting a mythical moon goddess, all through an entertaining, musical soundtrack.

Sandra Oh voices Mrs. Zhong, the protagonist’s new stepmother in the film, but really, Over the Moon sports way more than just a talented voice cast. The visuals in this amazing Netflix film are beautiful, but the music is really what makes this musical shine. I can guarantee that after you watch it, you’ll be listening to several of the songs over and over again. It’s certainly worth the time to watch.

Stream Over the Moon on Netflix.

Catfight (2016)

Catfight is a black comedy film starring Sandra Oh and Anne Heche, telling the story of two former college friends who end up coming head to head when they are both attending the same glamorous event.

I freaking love Catfight. I really wish it had gotten way more praise than it received because it’s truly one of Sandra Oh’s best. The chemistry she has between Anne Heche is top tier, making their rivalry believable, paired with a great cast behind them, including Alicia Silverstone, Damian Young, Tituss Burgess and many more. Plus, if you thought you were going to be laughing during some of her other choices on this list, just wait until you watch Catfight. It’s the funniest choice on here, in my opinion.

Stream Catfight on Netflix.

Rent Catfight on Amazon.

The Chair (2021 - Present)

The Chair is a 2021 Netflix TV series starring Sandra Oh, focusing in on the head of an English department at a prestigious university, which is facing a decline in student interest, all while trying to navigate her personal life too.

What I love about The Chair is that while it has plenty of comical moments, it also prides itself on not being afraid to talk about real-life issues when it comes to colleges and professors, talking tenure, the mistreatment that certain subjects get, and several others, while still keeping the mood nice and light. The cast all work together well, and the show is engrossing from the first episode to the end. With only six episodes to watch, it would be a quick binge, but a worthy one as well.

Stream The Chair on Netflix.

Invincible (2021 - Present)

Last but certainly not least, Invincible is an animated television series that tells the story of Mark Grayson, a teenager who develops superhero powers, passed down from his father, and aspires to become just like his Superman-type dad, Omni-Man.

Let me tell you that Invincible is an Amazon original series that adult audiences should watch. Seriously. Even if you don’t even like superheroes, Invincible is such a fantastic show that you’ll come back wanting more each episode. There are so many twists that you’ll get whiplash, and the story is so detailed that you’ll be wanting the next season soon. The Invincible voice cast is full of big names in Hollywood, including Sandra Oh as the mother of Mark Grayson, and the animation style itself is artistic and almost reminds you of a comic book - it’s just a great show to watch, one that everyone would enjoy.

Just, uh, don’t show it to the kids. That’s all I’ll say.

Stream Invincible on Amazon Prime.

While you could spend your time watching the best movies on Netflix or the best movies on Amazon Prime, why not spend your time streaming some of Sandra Oh’s best films and TV instead? You’ll most likely die from laughing, or spend hours going from episode to episode. Regardless, you’ll have a fun time.