How Candace Cameron Bure’s Latest Home Sweet Christmas Movie Will Allow Her To Do Something She’s ‘Never’ Done
This is exciting and, dare I say, sweet!
Candace Cameron Bure has been acting since she was a child — portraying DJ Tanner on the beloved, bingeworthy sitcom Full House — so it seems like opportunities would be few and far between to offer her something she’s never done before. Yet she’s getting that chance now, thanks to one of her latest offerings on the 2025 Christmas schedule. Bure will reunite with Cameron Mathison again for a third Home Sweet Christmas flick, which will give Bure the chance to do something she's "never" done.
The love story between Sophie (Candace Cameron Bure) and Sam (Cameron Mathison) started in 2024 in their Great American Family holiday movie Home Sweet Christmas and continued on the 2025 TV schedule with Another Sweet Christmas, which saw the couple get married. A Sweet Christmas Anniversary will see them traveling to Europe, and yes, they will be filming on location! Bure sounded thrilled as she opened up to US Weekly, saying:
How special for Candace Cameron Bure to get to travel to a different continent for this next installment for GAF. I wonder if she’s checked the weather forecast to see if it will be just as hot as filming Christmas movies during summer in the U.S.
Either way, it’s a good thing the actress never gets sick of Christmas. Because, if we’re already looking ahead to the 2026 schedule, it doesn’t seem like Bure’s days as a leading lady in these festive TV rom-coms are coming to an end anytime soon.
So what can GAF fans expect from A Sweet Christmas Anniversary after Sam and Sophie inherited a farm in the first film and then got married in the second? According to a logline for the upcoming third movie:
Well, so far so good. I love a good Christmas beverage, and this is certainly painting a lovely picture for what you’d want from a holiday trip to Europe. However, Sam and Sophie might be getting more than the brochure promised, as the description continues:
This will be Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison’s third movie together — all of which came after both of the actors left Hallmark for Great American Family. The Beat the Bridge host wasn’t CCB’s only special co-star this year, though.
The actress also starred in Timeless Tidings of Joy with her daughter Natasha Bure, who portrayed her character’s grandmother in a time-traveling story. I’m sure Natasha wouldn’t mind if her mom could get her a ticket for this upcoming project as well! We’ll have to see how it all plays out when more details are released about this exciting new opportunity for Candace Cameron Bure.
