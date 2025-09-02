Saturday Night Live Cast Shake-Up Continues With Five New Stars Added, But Reportedly Bad News For Please Don't Destroy Fans
Right back to it after Labor Day.
After a week of Saturday Night Live exits, we've officially learned who will be joining the Season 51 cast. Ahead of the show's premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, five comedians have been added to the lineup, and that includes Ben Marshall, who is famously a member of Please Don't Destroy. However, speaking of that group, this update also comes with some reported bad news that we have to talk about.
According to SNL, five people have been added to the Season 51 cast. This includes Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan and PDD's Ben Marshall.
Now, while it's fantastic news that one of the beloved members of Please Don't Destroy has joined the on-screen talent after being a writer for years, it comes with a sad update. According to a report from Vulture, not all the members of the group are returning to SNL.
According to sources close to the show, John Higgins will allegedly be leaving to "pursue acting projects." Meanwhile, Martin Herlihy will stay on as a writer.
So, all around, we're entering a new era with the Please Don't Destroy boys, and it comes with some major change as one of them steps in front of the camera, one stays behind it, and one, reportedly, leaves Studio 8H permanently.
