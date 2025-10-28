Bobby Moynihan Says SNL Cast Changes Are What ‘Happens,’ But I’m Amused By The Advice He Has For Those Who Are Still On The Show

It was late in the summer when we found out that the fall 2025 TV schedule would be short several recognizable stars for the Saturday Night Live roster. The SNL Season 51 cast lost five members, including long-time players Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner, and while fans (and former cast members like Punkie Johnson) were shocked by the seemingly mass exodus, Bobby Moynihan admits it “happens” all the time, but I’m really enjoying his advice for everyone who is still working there.

What Advice Does Former SNL Star Bobby Moynihan Have For Current Cast Members?

Bobby Moynihan cemented his place in SNL history as a cast member from 2008 through 2017, giving audiences such memorable impressions as Guy Fieri, Danny DeVito, and Susan Boyle, and recurring characters like one of the Dancing Skeletons in those David S. Pumpkins sketches (which he also helped write) with Tom Hanks. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the recent cast turnover (Saturday Night Live also added five to the cast), Moynihan said:

Wait, what happened? No, it happens all the time. It happens all the time. It's what that show is. It's people coming in and coming out and living their lives and having a great time.

While the recent exits and arrivals did appear to be a lot (and also included members of the writing staff), anyone who’s watched the series for a few years will know that people do come and go fairly frequently. And, not only that, but the show tends to be a boon for many of the funny people who step into Studio 8H, as SNL has helped launch the careers of dozens of stars, like Eddie Murphy, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and many others.

However, the NCIS: Origins actor was a member of the cast long enough to know how difficult it can be to put on a live show for so many weeks of the TV season. While hoping that the ones who are no longer involved with the show have success going forward, he had this funny and completely relatable advice for everyone who still works on the sketch comedy hit:

I wish them all luck, and I wish the ones who are there that they have a good therapist and good sleep.

I have to say, while that’s perfect advice for pretty much everyone in the world, it does seem to particularly apply to those who work on Saturday Night Live. Stars like the aforementioned Bill Hader, and even Andy Samberg and former writer Conan O’Brien have talked about how working there ramped up their anxiety, and Rachel Dratch noted that if you’re worried about your performance things probably won’t go as well as you want when you get on stage.

Basically, the current cast and writers should really monitor their physical and emotional health while on the show, and that sounds like great advice for a SNL legend like Moynihan to offer.