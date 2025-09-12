The SNL Exits Aren't Over, As Another Long-Time Cast Member Leaves The Show Ahead Of Season 51
This is a shocker.
Well, we thought the Saturday Night Live exits were pretty much over, but it turns out they weren’t. Ahead of the show’s Season 51 premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, it’s been revealed that Ego Nwodim will not be returning after seven seasons on the show.
Her departure marks the second exit of a long-time cast member, as Heidi Gardner’s departure was announced earlier. According to Deadline, it was Nwodim’s choice to leave, as she said:
Nwodim’s departure marks the fifth cast exit this year. It started with Devon Walker announced he wouldn’t return after three years on the show. Michael Longfellow, who had also been on SNL for three years, and Emil Wakim, who was on one season, won’t be back either. All three were relatively new cast members.
Heidi Gardner was on the show for eight seasons, while Ego Nwodim was there for seven, making them the longest-running cast members set to leave.
More to come…
