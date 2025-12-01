Jason Isaacs Says Lucius Malfoy's Not The Role He's Most Recognized For, And I'm Shook
Mind blown.
The Wizarding World is one of the biggest franchises out there, in no small part due to the Harry Potter movies. Those eight films, which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription, continue to be re-watched today, with many of the Harry Potter actors remaining synonymous with their roles. While Jason Isaacs famously played Lucius Malfoy, it turns out that's not the role that fans recognize him for. Consider my mind blown.
The Potter films are some of the most famous book to screen adaptations ever, and Isaacs played the patriarch of the Malfoy family for five of the seven movies. During an interview with Deadline, he was asked if Lucius is the role that fans stop him on the streets about. But that's actually not the case at all, as the Operation Mincemeat actor shared:
Points were made. Despite how well-known his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy was in the Harry Potter movies, the costume design has helped him keep some anonymity in the years that followed. Without the character's long blonde wig and black robes, Isaacs doesn't actually resemble him all that much. And if the star of The OA also grows out his facial hair, he looks even more distinct from his Wizarding World counterpart.
Actor Johnny Flynn is taking on the role of Lucius in the forthcoming Harry Potter TV show, although it sounds like he won't have to worry about getting stopped by fans. At least, until he starts rocking the character's long wig IRL.
It's hard to believe that the generations of Potterheads don't stop Jason Isaacs on the street, but it turns out that he's recognized for a number of other projects on his long resume. And he enjoys seeing what movies fans name, as he told it:
That is pretty fun. While Isaacs isn't hounded by the paparazzi like other actors, it sounds like he has fan interactions regularly. And he seems to like guessing which of his projects they know based on the person coming up to him. Now I wish I could see one of these interactions go down.
Later in the same conversation, Isaacs mentioned more roles that folks frequently recognize him from. As he shared:
Obviously Star Trek fans are super passionate, so it shouldn't be a surprise that fans talk to him about his tenure in Star Trek: Discovery (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). And of course, The White Lotus was insanely popular as Season 3 was airing on HBO.
Jason Isaacs' tenure in the Harry Potter franchise is streaming now on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the forthcoming TV show. As for the 62 year-old actor, he's attached to a number of projects coming as part of the 2026 movie release list and beyond.
