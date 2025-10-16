How To Watch Ghosts US Season 5 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

How To Watch Ghosts Online

Watch Ghosts Season 5: Preview

When it was announced that the BBC’s sublime supernatural sitcom was getting an Americanized remake, eyebrows were raised, but 5 seasons in, Ghosts rivals only The Office when it comes to comedies successfully making the Atlantic crossing. And this year, there’s souls to be fought for and love in the air for the residents of Woodstone Manor, so read on as we explain below how to watch Ghosts season 5 online – and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Last season ended on an almighty cliffhanger as Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) ex-husband Elias (Matt Walsh), under the guise of publicist Brent McAfee, tricked Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) into selling him his soul in exchange for making his new restaurant a success. Season 5 kicks off with Sam (Rose McIver) and the mansion’s ghostly gang plotting to reverse the deal and save Jay from his deal with the devil.

Meanwhile, spirits Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) navigate the fallout of the kiss shared in the season 4 finale, although the presence of Pete’s ex wife Carol (Caroline Aaron), now herself a Woodstone ghost, threatens to derail the budding romance.

There’s also more relationship turbulence in store for Thorfin (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Shelia Carrasco) while Sasappis continues to navigate his long-distance romance. Trevor (Asher Grodman), continues to grapple with the new-found discovery that he’s a father, while the always excellent Halloween episode sees Issac (Brandon Scott Jones) deal with the consequences of his lie to Nigel (John Hartman).

It’s set to be another heartfelt and hilarious season for those that call Woodstone Manor home — living and dead — so read on for all you need to watch Ghosts season 5 online and stream from anywhere.

How to watch Ghosts S5 online in the US

(Image credit: CBS)

US viewers can watch Ghosts on CBS, with the season 5 premiere set for 8:30pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 16.

If you don’t have the linear CBS channel, you can watch Ghosts online with a Paramount Plus subscription. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Though you can secure a 7-day free trial right now.

However, if you want to watch Ghosts live, you’ll want to opt for the Paramount Plus Premium plan. That’s $12.99 a month or $119.99 per year, which provides you with a local live stream of your CBS station, all of Showtime and ditches ads on everything except live TV and a few shows.

Alternatively, you can opt for an OTT service such as Fubo. CBS comes with its entry-level Pro plan, which costs $54.99 for you first month, rising to $84.99 per month thereafter, following a 5-day free trial.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States.

How to watch Ghosts S5 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Ghosts just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Ghosts on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world.

Watch Ghosts as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Ghosts, head to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Ghosts S5 online free in Canada

(Image credit: Global TV)

In Canada, Ghosts goes out on Global TV with season 5 episodes arriving on the same schedule as the US.

You can stream episodes live and on demand (for a limited time) free online via the Global TV website and app.

Or for cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus and as you would back home.

How to watch Ghosts S5 online in Australia

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Aussies can watch Ghosts season 5 on Paramount Plus, with episodes set to land every Friday, starting October 17.

The P+ Basic (with ads) plan costs AU$6.99 a month, or AU$61.99 a year, Down Under, while the ad-free Standard plan is AU$9.99 monthly / AU$89.99 annually.

American in Oz? You could subscribe to a VPN to to stream the show just as you would Stateside.

Can I watch Ghosts S5 in the UK?

The bad news for UK viewers is that episodes of the US iteration of Ghosts take a little while to find their way to Blighty, usually arriving once the season has finished airing Stateside. However, the good news, is that when the full season 5 boxset does arrive, it'll be free to stream on BBC iPlayer, the home of the original UK version of the spooky sitcom.

Overseas viewer travelling in the UK? Download a VPN to access your usual stream.

Season 5 of Ghosts will premiere in North America on Thursday, October 16, with episodes arriving in Australia the following day.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode Schedule

Based on previous seasons, we'd expect season 5 of Ghosts to run for 22 episodes, but here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Soul Custody" — Thursday, October 16

Episode 2: "Viking Wedding" — Thursday, October 23

Episode 3: "Halloween 5: The Mummy" — Thursday, October 30

Episode 4: "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day" — Thursday, November 5

Ghosts Season 5 Trailer

Ghosts Season 5 Cast