Jim Carrey May Have Found His Sonic Follow-Up, And It's Another All-Time Great Franchise

For a guy who has repeatedly claimed he’s retired from making movies, Jim Carrey seems to be working a lot. He came “out of retirement" to film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, a movie that had him playing two roles, and before we even make it to the already confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 4, the comedian is looking to join a new franchise that's truly out there.

Jim Carrey Is Circling The Jetsons (In A Flying Car, I Suppose)

In a new report from The Wrap, Jim Carrey is reportedly in talks to lead a live-action cast as family patriarch George Jetson for a movie based on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon of the same name about a futuristic family living in the space age. I cannot wait to see what his hair looks like if this happens.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is in talks to direct the film and is also in talks to write alongside Joe Epstein. No other casting is being reported at this time, but one assumes the full Jetsons family, including wife Jane, daughter Judy, and son Elroy, will also be along for the ride, alongside other characters from the cartoon like the family robot-maid Rosie and George’s boss Mr. Spacely.

The Jetsons was a futuristic counterpart to Hanna-Barbera’s Stone Age cartoon, The Flintstones. Both series were essentially sitcoms focused on traditional topics of work and family, with the twist being the setting for each, which put mundane modern middle-class life in wildly different time periods.

There have been previous attempts to adapt The Jetsons for a live-action movie, as well as a live-action Jetsons TV series, but those have all fallen apart before the movie could be made. With these major names attached, that could be enough to make this time different.

George Jetson Could Be A Good Fit For Jim Carrey

While Jim Carrey, currently at 63 years old, is a bit older than George Jetson is traditionally portrayed, it’s not hard to see that he would be a good fit for the role of George Jetson. Carrey‘s persona on screen has never been far from that of a cartoon character. He’s already played wild characters like The Mask and The Grinch, and is currently riding high on his performance as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

With The Jetsons seemingly so early in development that it doesn’t yet have a script, one could potentially be tailored to Jim Carrey if he signs on. Because the project is so early in development, it’s unlikely the film will run into any conflicts with Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which currently has a 2027 release date. Carrey has not been officially announced for that project yet, but he is expected to return, especially considering his performance(s) in the previous Sonic movie were widely seen as the highlight of that film.