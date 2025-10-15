Jason Kelce Responded After Social Media Ran Rampant With Rumors About Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl

Ever since it was announced that Bad Bunny would be hosting the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, the online discourse has been non-stop. There are some critics who don't appreciate his music, or the fact that it'll be performed in Spanish. Meanwhile, others are standing up for the recording artist, thanks to his global superstar status. Somehow Jason Kelce ended up getting involved in the chatter, and he's clarifying some thing after rumors about him circulated online.

Amidst Bad Bunny's Super Bowl backlash, plenty of his fans are standing up for the three-time Grammy winner. A fake tweet of Jason Kelce went viral amidst the ongoing conversation, eventually leading the NFL legend and podcast host to speak out himself. Let's break it all down.

What Jason Kelce Said About His Phony Quote

While fans wonder if Jason Kelce will be the best man of the forthcoming nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, he unwittingly got involved in the Bad Bunny Super Bowl discourse. When a tweet he never actually wrote/posted made the rounds on social media, he took to his X account to clarify things, and thank the social media outlet for flagging the faux post via community notes. Jason's official response on the matter reads:

I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now. I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement. But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real.

Kelce shared this with his over 700k followers on Twitter, and it's already been shared a ton of times at the time of writing this story. While the Philadelphia Eagles alum thanked X for putting a disclaimer on the images of the faux tweet, folks in the comments section pointed out that community notes are actually submitted by users. So it may have been Kelce's fans that defended him prior to this official statement about the viral quote was made.

While figures like JLo have defended Bad Bunny's right to perform at the Super Bowl, Jason Kelce's viral tweet was apparently fake. As such, he didn't make the comments that have gotten some people so angry online.

What The Fake Kelce Quote Said

Even though it's been debunked, casual fans might be wondering why Jason Kelce's phony tweet got so much attention online. He viral comment saw him standing up for Bad Bunny, and passing judgement on those who are criticizing the choice. It read:

If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future.

Alas, Kelce is denying having ever made these comments. But he's still somehow ended up at the center of the ongoing discussion about Bad Bunny's forthcoming Super Bowl show. They say there's no such thing a bad press, so we'll have to see if that's true when the "Tití Me Preguntó" takes the stage at the Big Game.

Aside from his new hit album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny recently hosted SNL and appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 (streaming with a Netflix subscription). He's a huge star right now, and smart money says eyes are going to be on what he brings to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LX will air Sunday February 8th, complete with Bad Bunny. And I'm hoping he'll bring some big cameos into his performance.