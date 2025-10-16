‘It’s Always An Interesting Negotiation.’ Channing Tatum On How He Handled That Gambit Accent In Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum’s Gambit movie may have never forward at 20th Century Fox (and by the actor’s own admission, it might have been too R-rated to ever get made), but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has afforded the Magic Mike star the opportunity to finally play this superhero. Tatum debuted as Gambit in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and he’ll reprise his role in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. However, Tatum has acknowledged that navigating his Gambit accent for this upcoming Marvel movie has been an “interesting negotiation.”

Last month. Channing Tatum said he won’t go “full Cajun” in Doomsday, on request from directors Joe and Anthony Russo because they “want to keep the drama and keep it tight.” In a new interview with People, the actor elaborated upon figuring out how far he can go with the Cajun accent in the 2026 movie release, saying:

It's always an interesting negotiation. When you go down to Lafayette where most of the Cajuns are and Cajun culture, there's a huge spectrum of Cajun. It's massive. And so I have to interpret what I need to get across in the scene. And I got to make sure that, ‘Is this line for a joke and can I really Cajun this one up? Or is this line for plot and do I need to be really clear but still in a Cajun accent?’

Gambit’s accent was definitely played for laughs in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson asking at one point if the Minions were his dialect coach. That will be toned down in Avengers: Doomsday, though that’s not to say that Gambit, a.k.a. Remy LeBeau won’t have comedic moments in the upcoming superhero movie. Tatum continued:

It's always a bit of a push and pull. [The Russo Brothers] love their comedy and that's always going to be in there as well, but it's definitely going to be a dramatic movie.

Although it’s been confirmed that the Gambit we see in Avengers: Doomsday is the same variant from Deadpool & Wolverine who escaped The Void, it’s unclear how precisely he fits into Doomsday’s plot. Since the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars hasn’t been announced yet beyond Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and the latest incarnation of the Fantastic Four, we don’t even know if he’ll make it out of Doomsday alive. I’d like to think he won’t be killed off given how popular Tatum’s Gambit was last year, but for now, I’m glad he has a good handle on how to adjust that Cajun accent accordingly.

Gambit is one of seven X-Men characters confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, the others being Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler and James Marsden’s Cyclops. There are also conflicting reports about if we’ll see Ryan Reynolds back as Deadpool. The mutant superheroes will team up with the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four and other characters to combat Doom, who’s become The Multiverse Saga’s new main baddie following Jonathan Majors’ exit as Kang the Conqueror.

There’s a long ways to go until Avengers: Doomsday’s December 18, 2026 release, but you can revisit Channing Tatum’s Gambit performance in Deadpool & Wolverine whenever you want with a Disney+ subscription. You’re also welcome to head to your nearest theater to watch Tatum in Roofman, which is now playing.