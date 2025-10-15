South Park's Latest Episode Is Tackling One Of The Most Annoying Internet Trends, And I Can't Wait
Hopefully, this brings it to an end.
South Park has been the talk of the 2025 TV schedule, as it continues its wildly heightened spoofing of President Trump and other big political and pop culture headline-makers, once again propelling it to the height of TV releavance. The long-running hit also tackled humanity's over-reliance on A.I. and the obsession with pricy Labubus, and now it's taking aim at what I think is the most annoying internet trend.
As the Comedy Central series continues to stay uncensored despite criticisms from officials at the highest levels of government, perhaps the great unifier will be this takedown targeting the meme that I hear coming out of kids' mouths several times each and every day, and I cannot stand it.
South Park Is Highlighting The "Six Seven" Meme
Anyone that has a child aged 5 to 18 has likely heard the phrase "Six Seven," and very likely not just a single instance, but perhaps even a dozen times in a single day. It can be used in response to a question, or just said sporadically with zero context at all. For those not aware, just watch this short clip below and all will be clear:
Just kidding! There is almost no context there, which actually might help others to grasp why the "six seven" meme is so annoying. That said, I'm excited to see how South Park tackles this, especially with the hint that an adult believes the kids are joining a cult because of it.
After watching Labubus be used in a satanic ritual, I'm hoping this upcoming episode, “Twisted Christian,” skews toward being one of the more outrageous episodes of the series. In fairness, the bar is set pretty high for it to even sniff the territory of the show's best episodes, but I'll applaud any effort made by trying to take down this stupid meme.
What Is The "Six Seven" Meme?
To answer the question of what the "six seven" meme actually is, the answer is complicated. In general, the meme originated with a rap song called "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla, in which the phrase is repeated often. What really propelled its widespread mainstream usage, however, is this video below, in which a kid and his friends repeated the phrase with an exaggerated hand motion:
As far as what the numbers mean in and of themselves, it really just depends on context, though very few are using it in the way that Skrilla did. Some kids will say it nonstop with friends just to hype themselves up or be annoying, and others will use it as a punchline when asked a question involving a number. Professional athletes, in particular, like to try and work it into their interviews, sneakily dropping the phrase in the middle of a sentence in a more subtle way. It's like "69" or "420," but without connotations to sex or drugs.
It's a meme that has a ton of flexibility, which may be why kids say it often, and it's become annoying to the point I've heard teacher friends ban it from being said in their classroom. I think I've almost reached that point in my own household, but maybe this South Park episode will change my perspective on it. We'll see if I can even get through it, because I'm so sick of hearing that phrase.
South Park is all new on Wednesday, October 15th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the latest episode tonight, or catch it later on Paramount+. This season has been one of the best I've seen in a long time, so I can't wait for more new episodes.
