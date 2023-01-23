Savannah Chrisley Nods At Todd And Julie’s Imprisonment And Continued Appeal In New Post: ‘Trust The Process’

Savannah Chrisley has been really open about all of her feelings and some of the tumult related to her famous parents’ arrest, trial and, ultimately, imprisonment on a slew of fraud-related charges. In Todd and Julie Chrisley’s absence, Savannah will be taking charge of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe. She’s also working through the process of coming to terms and dealing with anger over what happened. Now in a new post, she says she’s trying to “trust the process.”

Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram Stories account to share what looks to be her fridge and morning coffee. The fridge itself is covered in Bible verses about “peace” and “strength.” Against those messages about moving forward, Chrisley shared a look at her morning cup of Joe, which reads “trust the process.”

(Image credit: Savannah Chrisley)

This is a big change for the star, as Savannah has been extremely open about her feelings in recent weeks. In fact, just a few weeks ago she was speaking with her mom ahead of her imprisonment. In the podcast chat, Julie actually seemed to be in a reasonably good place with her seven-year sentence and then-looming incarceration. She actually said on the “Unlocked” podcast that her legal troubles “put things into such a perspective for me and so I think it can do either, harden you, or in my case, it did the opposite.” On the other hand, Savannah said she had felt only anger after her parents’ legal troubles.

Honestly, you’re handling it way better than I am…I’ve never seen two people, you and dad, dive so deep into prayer and religion and Christianity and God. And being let down but still keep believing. I’m at a point in my life where someone asked me to touch on this –I slightly touched on it my first episode – there was, I said, ‘I’m so angry at God.’ If God was real and God existed, why do you allow bad things to happen?

Savannah's parents were convicted last year of a variety of offenses, including being found guilty on charges including bank fraud and tax fraud. After the Chrisley Knows Best stars asked for leniency, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison while his wife got seven. She's serving her sentence in the same prison in Kentucky where Cheer offender Jerry Harris is also serving time. Todd, on the other hand, surrendered himself to a prison in Pensacola, Florida.

The Chrisleys spent their last few days of freedom with the family and running errands before they both entered the prison system on January 17. As for Savannah, she's been open about trying to "take it as it comes" as she adjusts to her new reality. Meanwhile, the Chrisley Knows Best stars' lawyer has been bullish about their appeal prospects and Savannah's "trust the process" mug also seems to be a nod to that, along with working through her own feelings.