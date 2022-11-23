Savannah Chrisley Responds To Todd And Julie's Sentencing As She Prepares To Take Custody Of Kids

It’s been a long week for the Chrisley family as parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on a long list of charges including bank fraud. Meanwhile, one of the big questions fans have had after the Chrisleys were found guilty back in June was: What’s going to happen to the two kids the Chrisleys were caring for before and during the course of the trial events? As it turns out, big sister Savannah is stepping up. Following the sentencing, she also responded on social media.

What’s Going On With Custody Of Grayson And Chloe Chrisley?

First and foremost, I think the question most people had following the Chrisley Knows Best trial had to do with Grayson and Chloe. Grayson is Todd and Julie’s 16-year-old son (yes the Chrisley son who also got into a pretty rough car accident the same week as the sentencing came down.) Chloe is Todd and Julie Chrisley’s grandchild, whom they were awarded custody of in 2016.

In an episode of her podcast, Savannah Chrisley did reveal “I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old.” The reality star recorded her “Unlocked” podcast before her parents were ultimately told they would be serving 12 and seven years, respectively with probation for 16 months afterward. Their daughter candidly opened up to her fans saying she was “not that excited” to be recording, but also that she felt she needed to set the record straight about what was going on.

First off, she noted her parents would be appealing after sentencing. She will be taking custody of the two younger people and it is a big responsibility for her. In fact, she noted the “hard part” was having a solid foundation and feeling like she always had her parents there for support. For Chloe and Grayson, with Todd and Julie Chrisley in jail, there’s a whole lot more uncertainty. She said:

I think that’s the hard part. I think there’s a level of guilt too, knowing that Chloe and Grayson aren’t going to have that same feeling of, “Are mom and dad going to be home tonight?” I think that’s the hardest part, me trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet. How to get them to understand the circumstances. That’s a really, really difficult thing. I know more people than you can think of have gone through these same feelings.

The 25-year-old star opened up about "fear" and how her dad was the one who was able to come and comfort her in recent months. Her parents will reportedly be starting their tenure in prison in January of 2023. The Chrisley's former accountant Peter Tarantino will start serving a prison sentence next May.

How Savannah Chrisley Responded After Sentencing

While the podcast was recorded before sentencing, Chrisley did take to her Instagram story to post a quote after the ruling on her parents broke widespread.

Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.

Her comments echo what she’s said in the past about her family during this time. She's spoken about how the Internet has been brutal to the Chrisley family ever since news broke the reality stars were being investigated. Savannah Chrisley has said that since she worked with her dad closely, she was able to turn off the comments on his Instagram. She eventually nabbed her mom’s phone and shut them off as well, so they wouldn’t have to deal with so much negativity at home. Meanwhile, Savannah got really emotional during the podcast episode and asked Internet users to lay off her family.

I just ask that you show up and kind of try to understand where I’m coming from and to have some grace for me and my family. And to stop with the negative comments because it hurts.

Savannah Chrisley isn't the only family member to open up emotionally following the family's legal troubles. Todd Chrisley previously admitted that he's been "struggling" but also revealed his marriage and family life is in a good place. The Chrisleys plan to appeal the verdict, and we'll keep you updated regarding what comes next.