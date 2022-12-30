Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Feeling Her Life Is On Pause Despite Todd And Her Pals' Advice

Following the sentencing of Todd and Julie Chrisley , their kids have been opening up about how they are dealing with their parents going to prison. The reality stars were sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion, wire fraud and obstruction of justice they also owe $17.2 million . Savannah Chrisley, the second youngest of five children, opened up about feeling like her life was on pause after her parents went to prison despite advice she received from her dad and friends.

Savannah was recently talking with Emmy Medders, Chase Chrisley’s fiance, about their experiences, and specifically about Medders’ experience with her father’s battle with ALS. This then led to Savannah opening up about how her own personal life, and how she feels like it is at a pause, even though her business life is moving forward. Savannah’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, reaffirmed the Chrisley sibling's statement about working through this tough time, saying on Savannah’s podcast Unlocked (opens in new tab):

You can’t just stop your life. And your parents, our parents, wouldn’t want us to do that, no matter what happens.

Savannah then opened up about how she’s struggling personally right now. With her dad sentenced to 12 years in prison, and her mom seven years, she said it’s been difficult not having them around. She explained that she has had no problem working, making her podcast, and working on the beauty brand Sassy. However, when it comes to her personal life she said she’s having trouble moving forward. The podcast host said:

That’s what I’m struggling with right now is business-wise, I keep pushing forward because that’s always been my easy go-to because I don’t have to focus on anything else. Business-wise, I’m going to push forward, I’m going to do my podcast, Sassy, I’m going to do all the things. But personally, there’s a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life. Thinking about mom and dad not being here during certain life events, it’s like in my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life. Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid.’

The former reality star continued saying, eventually her parents can be a part of her life, and for now she can talk to them. Savannah explained:

For me they’re going to eventually, one day, get to be a part of it. Dad has told me, when I start feeling bad for myself it’s like ‘hey look at what Emmy’s going through.’Dad was like ‘I may not be here in front of you, but I’m still alive. I’m still fighting. You don’t have to live a day without speaking to me.’

She then opened up about how she has so much respect and admiration for Medders, and wishes she could be more like her future sister-in-law.

The other Chrisley siblings have also spoken about their parent’s sentences. Lindsie Chrisley talked about how her parents were doing after the sentencing. Meanwhile, Chase Chrisley talked with Savannah about their parents saying he doesn’t “owe the public an explanation,” he also said what their family has been through “is hell,” and a “terrible, terrible situation.” As for the parents, Todd has admitted to “struggling” after the verdict, but said his marriage is better than ever.

Along with Savannah talking about her moving forward with her work life, in her personal life, she is also taking custody of Grayson and Chloe Chrisley , Todd and Julie Chrisley’s youngest son, and grandchild, respectively.

Overall, Savannah is dealing with a lot right now between her parents going to prison and raising two kids. She’s been open on her podcast about how she is doing, and I’m sure as time passes, she’ll continue to be honest about how she’s dealing with this complex situation.