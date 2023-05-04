Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mom Julie Writing Daily Letters Mentioning Todd Because The Two Aren’t Able To Talk In Prison
She's not a fan of how prison works, clearly.
Though the dust is now mostly settled from the recent fracas involving Savannah Chrisley being removed from a Southwest Airlines flight — with the company offering a different side of the story than her accounts — the reality star discussed the situation in full to kick off the latest installment of her podcast. Things only got more emotional and closer to the heart from there, though, as producer Erin Dugan stepped in to lead the episode’s conversation, which obviously addressed how things are currently going for the imprisoned Todd and Julie Chrisley. The daughter’s latest visit to see her mom had her walking away with dozens of journal-esque letters, as well as a renewed sense of displeasure over her parents being unable to communicate with one another.
The Unlocked conversation between Dugan and Chrisley was enough that they split it into two episodes, with “A FULL Chrisley Life Update Pt. 1” tapping into the latter’s process of splitting up weekends between the seven-hour drive to see her dad, and the far shorter trip to visit her mom. When the producer addressed the idea that Julie Chrisley is likely all too aware of the sacrifices her daughter is making during all this, Savannah Chrisley brought up the giant batch of letters her mom gave her, saying that sympathetic point of view was a frequent topic. Another sticking point? The complete lack of communication with her hubby. Here’s how the Unlocked host put it:
I can only imagine how stressful and heartbreaking it would be to read the thoughts of a parent in prison going without daily family communication for the first time in their life. It sounds like Julie Chrisley did intentionally limit the subject matter within her letters and phone calls, at least in terms of speaking about the prison experience specifically, as not to cause any friction with authorities reviewing those letters and phone calls. (Savannah Chrisley herself earned a response from the Federal Bureau of Prisons after making unfounded negative claims.)
Chrisley went on to bring up how awful she thinks it is that her jailed parents don’t have the freedom to share a few words with each other at any point. In her words:
As her followers are well aware, Savannah Chrisley has largely blamed the government at large for her parents’ convictions and guilty verdicts, while still maintaining enough faith in the legal system to believe their appeals process will prove successful. And she’s certainly no fan of the prison system’s approach (or lack there of) to keeping families intact.
All that said, Chrisley did say that for as hard as it is to go through these things and to have read through her mom’s letters, she still hasn’t stopped being grateful for the judge that gave them all extra time together before they formally reported to prison in January amidst retrial efforts. As she put it:
Barring any appeals and news of that nature, this will be the status quo for the Chrisley family for nearly seven more years while Julie Chrisley remains jailed. Savannah teased previously that there may be a new family-centric TV show in the works that would be intended to skew more to the reality side of things, as opposed to the way USA's Chrisley Knows Best grew increasingly more silly and comedic.
New episodes of Unlocked drop Tuesdays everywhere you listen to podcasts.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest