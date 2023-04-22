Following Savannah Chrisley’s Rant About Being Kicked Off Southwest Flight, The Airline Shared A ‘Different Story’

If there’s anything one should know about Savannah Chrisley, it’s that she typically doesn’t bite her tongue when it comes to a topic she feels passionate about. She’s most recently spent much of her time advocating for parents Todd and Julie, who are serving prison sentences. But this past week, Savannah got vocal about an entirely different matter. The media personality was apparently kicked off a Southwest Airlines Flight and subsequently took to social media to rant about it. However, the low-cost carrier has since responded to her claims and shared a “different story.”

What Did Savannah Chrisley Say Happened During Her Flight?

The Chrisley Knows Best alum hopped on her Instagram stories this past Thursday to discuss her experience with the airline. In the series of videos, she explained that she was heading home but, after missing her initial flight, she had to take another one, which included a connecting stop in Baltimore. The conflict allegedly came into play when a flight attendant asked to check a bag that she apparently wanted to take as a carry-on. Needless to say, she didn’t agree with the employee’s request, per the assessment she shared (via ET ):

So, I went to board my flight to get on and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, 'OK. I'm gonna, if you don't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight [and] see if I can make it fit and if not, I'll check it.' His exact words were, 'No, that's not happening.' I was like, 'OK, well, let's go ahead and put a tag on it in case I have to check it, but I would love to see if there's any room for it,’ and he goes, 'You're being an unruly passenger.'

The 25-year-old podcaster mused that she now understands “why everyone hates Southwest so much” and, while recording, she also showed the person who she says removed her from the flight. She also stated that before they “threw” her off, she told the attendant that “there was no need for him to be an asshole today.” Her account of events earned quite a bit of buzz, so it’s not all that surprising that the airline felt the need to speak out.

What Southwest Said About Savannah Chrisley’s Alleged Experience

A Southwest Airlines representative released a statement that was shared with ET and, in it, the company said that it was “looking into the situation.” However, it also claimed that things didn’t play out exactly as Savannah Chrisley said:

Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag. As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day.

As of this writing, the reality TV star has yet to respond to this latest assertion. Yet I’d think that those who listen to her Unlocked podcast, may get more details on the situation in an upcoming episode.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time that an organization has called out the social media maven for comments she’s made. In February, Savannah Chrisley claimed that her mother was experiencing poor conditions while serving out her sentence. This prompted the prison bureau to respond and, while it doesn’t release info on specific inmates’ quarters, it stated that its facilities are accredited. Julie Chrisley is currently serving a seven-year sentence, while Todd was handed 12 years after being found guilty for bank fraud and more . Savannah has been open about the “anger” she felt over the situation and has made it known that she blames the government for not doing its due diligence amid her parents’ trial last summer.