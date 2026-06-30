60 Minutes Vet Speaks Out About ‘Forced Departures’ Of Staffers Amid His Own CBS News Exit

60 Minutes continues to experience BTS changes following the installation of Nick Bilton as executive producer. The alterations made to the storied news magazine program reflect the grander editorial moves being made by CBS News’ Editor-in-Chief, Bari Weiss. When it comes to 60 specifically, several notable staff members have been dismissed in recent weeks. Now, it would seem that another veteran of the show is voluntarily leaving and, at the same time, they’re addressing their former co-workers’ “forced” exits.

A 60 Minutes Producer Speaks Out After Choosing To Leave The Show

One of the latest employees to leave 60 is veteran producer Henry Schuster, a nearly 20-year veteran of the show. Schuster revealed the news in a Linkedin post that was shared earlier this week. What Schuster made clear from the jump in his message was that it was his decision to leave the show and CBS as a whole. He also shed light on when he came to the conclusion that he needed to step away and where the departures of his colleagues fall in relation to that:

After almost two decades, it was time for a change. It has been a great run at 60 MINUTES and what I got to do there was extraordinary. But I have been thinking about leaving for a while now and when the opportunity presented itself in February, I took it. And finally, it is official. Although, it has been overshadowed by the forced departures of so many colleagues and friends at the broadcast.

It’s worth noting that Schuster didn’t specifically mention bigwigs like Weiss or Bilton, which is a departure from some of the pointed messages shared by other 60 Minutes alums as of late. Of course, there’s also now the question of what Schuster might do now that he’s officially a free agent. Per his message, he’s not the “retiring type,” but it would also appear that he’s mulling a few options:

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What's next? I ain't the retiring type, so after a bit of a break, I will think about what comes next. Maybe I will finally get my high school diploma, or see if I have another book in me. Or maybe something else.... I will try to avoid being a cliche, so I'm not starting a podcast or a Substack. At least not now. If you have any interesting projects, please let me know. I'm open to ideas. Thanks for your help along the way and on the way forward. My phone number will stay the same, for those who have it. The tide is up. Time to get out there!

Schuster’s departure marks yet another loss in editorial continuity for this era of 60 Minutes, which is one of the concerns that have been voiced by series alums. Co-hosts Lesley Stahl, Jon Wertheim and Bill Whitaker are staying with the show for the show's 59th season, which airs this fall, but a number of other veterans are no longer in the fold.

Several 60 Minutes Alums Have Been Fired In Recent Weeks

Near the end of May, it was reported that 60 Minutes had parted ways with correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi. Around that same time, the show also severed ties with former EP Tanya Simon as well as executive editor Draggan Mihailovich. What’s arguably become the most high-profile exit from the show as of late, though, has been that of Scott Pelley, who’s since aired his grievances with the direction of the show and CBS News proper.

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Pelley was reportedly fired after he got into a contentious discussion with Nick Bilton and accused Bari Weiss of “murdering” the news magazine series. Since then, Pelley has taken shots at his former employers and questioned whether Weiss and Bilton are qualified for their jobs. On top of that, the veteran newsman made claims of bias in the network’s news coverage, with other former employees seemingly backing up his claims. On that note, former EP Bill Owens also backed up Pelley’s murder comments, while former host Steve Kroft attested to “journalistic interference.”

In spite of all the drama reportedly happening at 60 Minutes, it’s been alleged that both Bilton and Weiss are confident that they can move the show in a positive direction. Regardless of what happens there, it seems Henry Schuster is looking forward to what lies ahead following his time at CBS News.