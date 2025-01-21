As Scottie Pippen Says He And Michael Jordan ‘Never Were Great Friends,’ He Also Pays His Ex-Teammate A Major Compliment
The NBA greats haven't been on firm footing in recent years.
Several years ago, former Chicago Bulls teammates Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were engaged in a feud after the debut of the docuseries The Last Dance. Pippen took issue with the ESPN docuseries and later voiced his displeasure with Jordan (whose production company helped oversee the project). Since then, the two athletes have been estranged and had no contact with each other. Now, Pippen is emphasizing the point that he and Jordan were “never great friends,” but he also paid him a major compliment.
What Did Scottie Pippen Say About His Relationship With Michael Jordan?
The Chicago Bulls dominated the NBA in the ‘90s, winning six championships during that decade. That was in great part due to the efforts of “MJ” and “Pip.” However, the Arkansas native has mentioned on a number of occasions that he and the Jordan Brand co-founder weren’t really that close during their playing days. He echoed those sentiments when he recently sat down with Valuetainment Media and host Patrick Bet-David pondered if the pair might cut through their “tension” and reconcile. In the YouTube video, Pip said:
When it came to 2020’s The Last Dance, Scottie Pippen admitted he “wasn’t too pleased.” He later expanded upon those thoughts in his 2021 memoir, Unguarded, and didn’t mince words about Michael Jordan. Pippen believed Michael Jordan used the 10-part show to highlight his own accomplishments and didn’t give due credit to others. Pippen even claimed Jordan “ruined” basketball. In a 2023 interview, Pippen even called Jordan a “horrible” player. Still, the ex-Houston Rocket did offer some praise to his former on-court partner.
How Did Scottie Pippen Talk Up Michael Jordan?
Conversations about NBA GOATS are not only had by the general public but by those who played the game as well. That wasn’t necessarily what the former Central Arkansas player was touching on during his recent interview. However, his comments on how an accomplished, contemporary player like LeBron James stacks up to MJ waded into that discussion. It seems that in the ex-small forward’s mind, James can’t even be compared to his former Bulls teammate:
LeBron James, the leading scorer in NBA history, is certainly a formidable force in his own right. However, Scottie Pippen does make an interesting point in that Michael Jordan accomplished so much in a condensed timeframe, arguably due to his drive. Even Magic Johnson called Michael Jordan the “strongest” athlete he’d ever seen. This level of praise also falls in line with Pippen’s previous admission that he would still play with Jordan, if given the chance again.
It still seems that Scottie Pippen doesn’t have any interest in patching anything up with Michael Jordan, at this point, though. Honestly, that prospect may be somewhat disappointing to longtime fans who enjoyed watching them play alongside each other on the court. At the very least, though, it seems that Pippen does still have an appreciation for Jordan’s drive and believes he stands tall among other legends of the game.
