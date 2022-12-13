Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Addresses Rumors Surrounding Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son

Those who’ve followed the drama probably know that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan aren’t exactly on speaking terms right now. The two have been engaged in a one-sided feud for a while now, as Pippen has called out his ex-Chicago Bulls teammate on multiple occasions. The situation was already somewhat awkward, but that feeling only intensified after Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa, was romantically linked to Jordan’s son, Marcus. The rumors have been flying for a few months now, and Larsa is now addressing the speculation regarding the nature of her relationship with Marcus.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were spotted hanging out in Florida back in September, during which the two were taking in a meal at a restaurant. At the time, it was hard to determine whether the two were an item but, since then, they’ve been photographed during other outings. Pippen – who’s known for her role on Real Housewives of Miami – discussed Jordan, among other topics, during an interview with the New York Post (via sister site Page Six ). During the chat, the OnlyFans personality seemingly confirmed her and Jordan’s status while also addressing the public’s thoughts on her love life:

We are friends. We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun. People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think.

So according to the reality TV star, she and Michael Jordan’s son are just “friends.” Interestingly enough, the 48-year-old socialite did confirm that she is dating now, so there’s a chance that there may actually be a man in her life. Still, one just can’t help but shake the feeling that sparks may have flown between her and the younger Jordan. But of course, I’ll take her word for it.

One also can’t help but consider the irony when it comes to the timing of the two friends’ meet-ups. Over the course of this year, Scottie Pippen has taken considerable shots at Michael Jordan. The feud was kickstarted by ESPN’s The Last Dance (which can be streamed using a Netflix subscription ). Pippen accused her former on-court partner of using the docuseries to prop himself up and claimed that Jordan didn’t give others their due credit. He also accused His Airness of ruining the game of basketball . Others have taken notice of Pippen’s shade and have called him out as a result.

Amid the feud, some fans seem to be taking sides. This was evidenced by the fact that a man called out Marcus Jordan when he was spotted with Larsa Pippen. At the time, the two were at a football game when a fan screamed at Jordan, calling him a “cold motherfucker.” And yeah, the moment was just as awkward as it sounds.

Larsa Pippen’s comments suggest that she and Marcus Jordan are going to keep hanging out, though. I’ll admit to being curious as to whether or not the two will actually strike up a romance at some point. But then again, one can never underestimate the strength of a good old-fashioned platonic relationship.