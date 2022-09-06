Amidst Last Dance Feud, Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Was Spotted On A 'Double Date' With Michael Jordan's Son

The (one-sided) feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has been well-documented by this point. Through the memoir that he released last year, Pippen didn’t mince words when discussing his displeasure with ESPN’s backlash-inducing docuseries The Last Dance and more. The drama between the two has mostly settled down as of late, though there’s been a new development that may or may not draw a response from Pippen. Apparently, the former player’s ex-wife was spotted with Jordan’s son – during what appeared to be a “double date.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan enjoyed each other’s company during an outing in Miami this past Sunday. Photos obtained by TMZ reveal that the two had lunch at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in the city and were seemingly accompanied by another couple. Now, it should be made clear that we cannot say with complete certainty that the two are indeed on a date, especially since the news outlet notes that there was no clear PDA between them. But based on the photos, it’s hard to totally dismiss the notion of their excursion being a date of sorts.

Larsa Pippen married Scottie Pippen in 1997, and the couple share four children. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star first split from the hall of famer in 2016, before they eventually reconciled. By 2018, however, the two separated again and eventually sought to formally end their marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2021, and Larsa has since been linked to a number of other ball players, which could lend credibility to the rumor that she’s dating the son of her ex’s teammate.

Marcus Jordan is the second oldest son of His Airness and a former high school and college basketball player. (Like his siblings, he was also interviewed for The Last Dance.) It’s honestly not often that one of the Jordan siblings is in the news, especially not for something like this. And regardless of whether Jordan actually was on a date with the reality TV vet, the timing of the outing is pretty wild.

Since last year, Scottie Pippen has made a number of comments about Michael Jordan. At one point, Pippen called himself a better teammate and, on another occasion, he asserted that Jordan “ruined” the game of basketball . Interestingly though, months ago, Pippen stated that he would still play with Jordan again if such a situation ever arose.

Scottie Pippen’s remarks earned the attention of quite a few major names in the basketball world. Charles Barkley clapped back at Pippen , claiming that he was merely “big-game hunting” in order to sell his memoir. Charles Oakley, a former teammate, also spoke out after Pippen claimed he was as “great” as Air Jordan .

So with all of that in mind, a supposed romance between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen would be messy, to say the least. Still, every person connected to this situation is an adult and could handle this in a mature and rational way. We’ll just have to wait and see if we get more clarity on the matter.