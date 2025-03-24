'That's A First': See Charles Barkley's Humorous Faux Pas Crack Up Ernie Johnson As They Cover March Madness

Charles Barkley once said it's his chemistry with his co-hosts that makes Inside The NBA a success, and this latest clip of Sir Charles' March Madness analysis is proof of it. Barkley has been working pregame and halftime shows alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith during the NCAA Men's basketball tournament, and even without Shaquille O'Neal in the mix, they're delivering gut-busting viral moments that are part and parcel to their NBA show.

Ernie Johnson was ready to break down the first half of the Illinois and Xavier game, and kicked it over to Sir Charles to get his thoughts about what transpired. The only problem? Barkley wasn't actually watching that particular game, which he admitted much to the joy of the rest of the panel. For anyone potentially worried Inside The NBA's move from TNT to ESPN might hurt its quality, I think this clip from them on CBS helps to quell such fears.

I'm not sure many sports analysts could so easily get away with admitting they were watching a different game than the one they're meant to be talking about, at least while still managing to keep one's job. Charles Barkley is a rare breed of commentator, though, who can take shots at Jay-Z, or not be familiar with player's names during a halftime show, and everyone still loves it.

In his defense, I think it's fair to say there was a ton of interest in watching Michigan State take on Bryant. There is a belief that the two-seed Spartans might shock the world by winning the NCAA Men's Tournament over other top seeds like Duke and Florida. Now, did Barkley need to be so locked in on a game that was ultimately won by 25 points? I'll leave that for the reader to decide.

Ernie Johnson once said he felt like a traffic cop when working on Inside The NBA, and I've never felt that statement more than in this latest moment with Charles Barkley. What could've been an embarrassing moment for the program was spun into television gold as the panel roasted the former NBA star for not doing the one thing he was there to do that evening.

While March Madness is fleeting, I am happy that the NBA season and postseason are on the way, so we can get more wild moments with Charles Barkley and the rest of the crew. I am a little bummed we don't get any of Shaquille O'Neal in the mix on the March Madness crew, and goodness knows he could use some extra money after how much he lost on the Jake Paul fight.

Catch Inside The NBA's final season on TNT when it resumes and makes the jump to ESPN and ABC for the next season. Charles Barkley has joked about the panel having to go back to "kissing ass," but I would reckon they'll be up to the same antics and stunts on a new network considering how this tournament coverage is going.