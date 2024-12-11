Charles Barkley Had The Inside The NBA Crew Cracking Up With Jab At Jay-Z Controversy

As basketball season rolls along amid the 2024 TV schedule , Inside the NBA continues to air. So far, viewers have been treated to the usual antics involving Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and co. The group of pundits enjoy poking fun at each other but, at times, they can surprise audiences by making a joke at someone else’s expense. In many cases, those can be celebrities and, during the show’s latest installment, Barkley took a jab at Jay-Z’s recent controversy . The quip was brief, but it had the panel cracking up.

What Did Charles Barkley Say About Jay-Z On Air?

The Inside crew had some intense games to discuss this past Tuesday night, and there were some spirited debates as a result. And, of course, the jokes were flying as well. At one point, Kenny “The Jet” Smith attempted to make a point and evoked the “99 Problems” rapper’s name. That’s when the Round Mound of Rebound tapped Smith on the arm and offered a word of advice to him. Check out the X clip to see exactly what "Chuck" said that left his co-stars laughing:

NEVER TAKE THIS SHOW OFF AIR 😭😭Kenny: "You think Jay Z or, or, or…”Charles: "Probably not a good time right now" pic.twitter.com/PqhiKZ2n2SDecember 11, 2024

It’s no surprise to see Shaq laughing, as he’s known to enjoy a joke, though I can’t say I would’ve expected him to get out of his seat and go into a corner. Also, the fact that Ernie Johnson – who can typically keep his composure when a remark like this one is made – broke definitely tells you something. Few people have Sir Charles’ timing, and he certainly didn’t waste time chiming in when the Grammy winner was mentioned.

This actually isn’t the first time this season that the crew has taken a shot at a celebrity in some shape or form. Just a few weeks ago, guest host Jalen Rose roasted Drake over his drama with Kendrick Lamar. Rose referenced Drake’s recent lawsuit against Lamar and mused that Inside the NBA could be sued as well for playing the latter’s new music on air. That aforementioned legal drama is still in motion as is the drama involving the “Empire State of Mind” singer.

Jay-Z Is Currently Facing A Lawsuit Involving Alleged Sexual Assault

Last weekend, Jay-Z – whose actual name is Shawn Carter – was named as a defendant in a refiled lawsuit involving Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. A Jane Doe alleges that following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, both Carter and Combs raped her during a house party when she was 13 years old. Combs’ legal team previously denied the allegations that he’d sexually assaulted a minor , and Carter has denied the claims as well.

Shawn Carter shared a statement after the filing was made public, and he called the allegations both “heinous” and “idiotic.” While sharing thoughts, the entertainer also expressed “heartbreak” over the impact this matter could have on his loved ones. Just earlier this week, Carter attended the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King alongside his wife, Beyoncé, their daughter, Blue Ivy and his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles. Their collective presence seemed to suggest the family was maintaining a united front .

As Jay-Z continues to make headlines, it’s hard to say how talk show hosts or other pundits might approach or avoid the news. However, based on what happened on the latest Inside the NBA episode, it may be fair to assume that Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and co. will opt to steer clear of the topic from this point on.