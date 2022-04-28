Selena Gomez Reunites With Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Star For Nostalgic TikTok Video

Social media is a great place to not only connect to others but to relish in nostalgia, and there is plenty of nostalgia to be found on TikTok in particular. Every once in a while, a sound will go viral that will take people back to their childhoods, and a recent one saw Selena Gomez and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Jennifer Stone reunite to recreate an iconic moment, following Gomez's break from social media.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone played best friends Alex Russo and Harper Finkle on the beloved Disney Channel series. During the first season of the show, the friends would do a short song and dance that they made up if they see someone wearing a hat that they didn’t like or wasn’t fashionable. And on TikTok, the two real-life friends recreated the dance using a sound that was floating around, and it can make any '90s and 2000s kid nostalgic:

As someone who grew up watching Wizards of Wavery Place while it was airing, nothing makes me happier. “Funky Hat” may not have lasted through the first season, unfortunately, but it still remains a favorite among fans as it shows how close Alex and Harper were, and they weren’t afraid to make fun of themselves with it as well.

This isn’t the first time that the Only Murders in the Building star has revisited the past. Last year, Selena Gomez roasted her younger self after a video of her at a Teen Vogue party went viral on TikTok. And in 2018, she had a mini Wizards reunion with on-screen brother David Henrie. It’s one of the many reunions she’s had with him, as the two worked on the film This Is the Year together in 2020.

In 2021 while promoting Hulu comedy breakout hit Only Murders In the Building, Selena Gomez commented that she “signed” her life away to Disney at a young age. That led fans to believe that she’s the latest star from the House of Mouse to have regrets about working on the network. However, she later clarified her comments and said that she’s proud of the work she’s done with Disney, and at the time, she was just looking for another show to do.

Jennifer Stone, meanwhile, has mostly taken a break from acting to focus on saving lives as a nurse. However, that hasn’t stopped her from reuniting with former co-stars or even looking back on her Wizards days on TikTok.

It’s always nice when actors who worked together on a project years ago reunite and prove how close they still are. What’s even better is when they recreate an iconic moment that fans know and love. There are undoubtedly plenty of other Wizards of Waverly Place fans who are just itching for a remake. Hopefully, it won’t be long until Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone come together again.