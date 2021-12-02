Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, AKA The New Mrs. Tarek El Moussa, Reflects On Appearing In Playboy Early In Her Career

It's official – HGTV's Tarek El Moussa and Netflix’s rising reality TV star Heather Rae Young have tied the knot. They dated just over ­a year before getting engaged in July. Now Young has officially been “Mrs. El Moussa” for just over a month – to perfectly match the “Mrs. El Moussa” butt tattoo she's had for several months. And while she's turning over a new page in her romantic life – from single lady to stepmom/wife – the Selling Sunset alum looks back on how she went from Playboy playmate to a high-rolling real estate agent on one of the top streaming platforms.

Even before marrying Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young has spoken candidly about not regretting being part of the Playboy pantheon. (She posed fully nude for the iconic magazine back in the February 2010 issue as its “Playboy Playmate of the Month.”) And getting married hasn't changed her stance. In fact, the real estate agent on Selling Sunset shared the significance of the X-rated move to The Sun, saying,

It catapulted my career, it changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life. . . . I’m still trying to figure out how I’m going to tell the kids I did Playboy.

Young's partner, known as the star of HGTV's Flip or Flop, has a ­6-year-old son, Brayden, and a 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, with his ex-wife/co-star Christina Haack. So it might be a wise move to wait to talk about nude photoshoots with Tarek El Moussa’s kids until they are just a little older. Whatever way they go about discussing Heather Rae Young's past, though, shouldn't be too much of an issue because Young herself has claimed on both social media and her Netflix show that she has a strong relationship with her stepchildren.

Interestingly, in her recent comments, Young actually credited Playboy for her real estate success, and thereby ending up on Selling Sunset and meeting her HGTV hubby. She also told the outlet,

Modelling and acting transitioned me into real estate. I’ve met a lot of contacts through my modelling/acting career — a lot of wealthy people, celebrities. I channeled that into real estate and using my contacts. . . . I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of my life. Everything I’ve done has got me to where I am today.

In the years since posing for Playboy, Heather Rae Young has indeed been carving out a niche for herself as a prominent real estate agent. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors and worked for the now-infamous Oppenheim Group many years before the idea of a reality show was floated around their offices. According to StyleCaster, in the show's first three seasons alone, it has been estimated that Young sold nearly $12 million worth of Hollywood Hills houses, with her take-home commission totaling in the six-figures. The cost? Only a little shade from her Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn.

With its popularity, the Selling Sunset universe is set to be expanding, too, with spinoffs in Orange County and Tampa, Florida on the way to the streaming platform. Season 5 of Selling Sunset will supposedly be released next spring. (An interminable wait to find out more about how Chrishell Stause and her boss somehow got together.) In the interim, though, fans can catch Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s wedding festivities in their new special Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do airing on HGTV on December 16.