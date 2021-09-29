Why Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa Decided To Film Their Wedding For TV Special

One might think it would be a no-brainer for two reality TV stars to film their wedding for a TV special. In the case of Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young and Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa, who got engaged last year, the only question would have been which network or streaming service got the bragging rights: Netflix or HGTV. But evidently, the couple's decision to film their wedding wasn't definitive from the start.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s upcoming wedding special, aptly named Tarek and Heather The Big I Do, is set to premiere on Discovery+ in December. They shared with ET Online that it will be a one-hour special featuring everything from Young’s dress fitting to their engagement photo shoot to their family life to, ultimately, the wedding itself. The Selling Sunset star shared exactly why they finally greenlit the idea:

When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn't an easy decision because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private so we actually went back and forth for months deciding. It was a no, it was a hard no. For a long time it was a no, and as things started going on and then, like, the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor's dress shopping, we were [thinking] how cute would that be to film?

The couple can add themselves to a long list of reality TV stars who, inevitably, chose to have their wedding filmed for everyone to watch. Bravolebrities, in particular, practically make a sport out of it. Even on Heather Rae Young’s show Selling Sunset, each season has been indelibly marked by one of its stars heading down the aisle. Before Young and Tarek El Moussa, it was Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, and Christine Quinn and Christian Richard before that. Perhaps Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim will be the next pairing in the group to make the lifelong commitment.

However, there is a rift in the Selling Sunset family that somewhat complicates the future wedding and its accompanying special. Heather Rae Young was frank in sharing that one of her co-stars was flat-out not invited to her big day with Tarek El Moussa, and Christine Quinn has since confirmed the assumption that she was the odd-woman out. A seemingly small argument with Young in the third season of Selling Sunset has apparently since evolved into the castmates “drifting apart” enough that they refuse to even pretend to be cordial.

On Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn had often poked fun at the validity of Heather Rae Young and Tarek el Moussa’s relationship. Ironically, that kind of perception is what tipped the scales on their decision to make the TV special. Young also said,

And I think too that just showing the world our love and you know, it's funny, I hear a lot, especially from my page, I don't know if he gets it, but people think our love is cheesy or maybe it's not real. We really are so in love. . . . So, we want people to see the journey of our love and our wedding and bring people into our lives but it was a big decision, because our lives are out there so much.

Hopefully, though, we'll see the long-awaited fourth season of Selling Sunset before the December premiere of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's wedding special. But regardless, whether they're flipping houses or selling them, Young and El Moussa are known for giving fans what they want.