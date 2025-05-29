Christina Haack And Heather Rae El Moussa Donned Pink Bikinis To Team Up, Just Not In The Way I Would Have Guessed

It can easily be said that many of the hosts on HGTV likely share some things in common, with more than a few of them being very knowledgeable about home design, real estate and house flipping. But, the 2025 TV schedule stars of The Flip Off, Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa, have even more in common besides their similar tastes in design, as even their hit competition played on the fact that they bear more than a passing resemblance to one another . As fans await word on a potential Season 2 for The Flip Off , the duo have teamed up in pink bikinis, but not for the reason I’d hoped.

Why Did Heather Rae El Moussa And Christina Haack Team Up In Pink Bikinis?

While there were some issues at the beginning with learning to co-parent and getting past things that went down behind the scenes on Flip or Flop, Christina Haack has, apparently, mended fences with both her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae. The trio of real estate-focused pros turned their newfound collaborative powers into The Flip Off, which saw the marrieds team up against a newly-single Haack for a house flipping challenge.

That show was so popular that fans have been asking for Season 2 since before the first outing ended, with many wanting Christina to have a flipping partner this time around and believing she and Heather Rae should activate their wonder-twin powers and form a team against Tarek . So, when I saw that they’d been twinning on Heather’s Instagram Stories in pink bikinis, my hope was that it was for an announcement on The Flip Off Season 2. However, it’s for a totally unexpected reason. Just take a look at this photo:

Well, aren’t they just adorable? And also, super relaxed as they have wine in the pool with their matching swimwear and hairstyles, while all smiles and toasting to good times. If you can’t read El Moussa’s note on the bottom of the clip, it mentions one of the good things they’re likely toasting to with this joint outing:

Not the collab we expected…But maybe the one we needed. Heather Rae Essentials drop June 12.

That’s right, folks. Instead of this partnership being about our favorite new HGTV series, it’s about the beauty line that the long-time reality star has started, Heather Rae Essentials, which will see new products hit her website in just a few weeks. It turns out that these ladies teamed up for promo work on HRE not long ago, and, yes, it definitely plays on the fact that they look alike:

You know what? I love that these two get along and like working together. I’m more convinced now than ever that even if we don’t get a second season of that show they do with the trash-talking Tarek , these pros should team up on screen for something else!