I’m Already Obsessed With Heather and Tarek El Moussa’s New House, And They Haven’t Even Added Their ‘El Moussa Design Flair’ Yet

Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae spend their days buying, selling and decorating homes for other people (which can be seen on myriad shows with a Max subscription), so it only makes sense that the HGTV stars would have a gorgeous abode of their own to retreat to at the end of the day. The El Moussas recently showed off their new house, and I’m obsessed with it before the redecorating has even begun.

The Flip Off stars (who competed against Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife Christina Haack on the HGTV competition show earlier on the 2025 TV schedule) dropped $5.2 million for a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom mansion in Newport Beach, California, per Realtor.com. They shared some first glimpses at the rooms on Instagram, and — no surprises here — it’s beautiful. See for yourself:

The mansion features lots of wood, not just on the floors but extending to the cabinets in the kitchen, and immediately when they opened the front door, you could see out into the backyard through large windows that seemingly take up an entire wall. More natural light flooded in from multiple skylights atop the high ceilings.

Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa seemed to be getting a jump on the design already, as she was shown bent over what looked like a marble countertop looking at beige and black paint swatches.

Not surprisingly, Tarek El Moussa looked like he already had big ideas for adding that El Moussa design flair, as he can be seen in the short video gesturing with raised arms as he walked around the open-concept kitchen and living area. I can’t wait to see what personal touches they add to the space, and the real question is, will they film the process for HGTV?

The couple’s big purchase comes as fans wait to hear if there will be a second season of The Flip Off, possibly with a change of teams. The El Moussas ganged up on a newly single Christina Haack in Season 1 after the Christina on the Coast star was supposed to compete with husband Josh Hall. The couple filed for divorce early into the show’s production, and it was decided they would proceed without him.

There’s been a lot of speculation about look-alikes Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa joining forces against Tarek — the self-proclaimed “king of flipping.” However the teams shake out (and I don’t expect Haack’s new boyfriend to join as their fourth), the El Moussas’ new location should make filming a bit easier, as their house is reportedly just a four-minute drive from Christina Haack’s.

HGTV shows notwithstanding, that’s actually a great situation, given that the Flip or Flop vets share two children in addition to Tarek El Moussa’s son with Heather Rae and Christina Haack’s son with second ex-husband Ant Anstead. As well as making co-parenting easier, the close location could lend itself to more ”perfect” Christina and Heather bikini pics.

The Flip Off Season 2 has yet to be confirmed by HGTV — though the trash-talking has already begun — but I’ll be keeping my eye out for that as much as some before-and-after footage from the new El Moussa digs.