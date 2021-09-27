Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Gets Candid About Why She And Co-Star Heather Rae Young Have 'Drifted Apart'

Throughout the last three seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn has been losing allies amongst her real estate coworkers left and right. First, Quinn blew up on Chrishell Stause in Season 1 for being “two-faced” and they’ve never been able to reconcile. Then, Quinn and her good pal Mary Fitzgerald had a falling out over loyalty. Now it seems she and co-star Heather Rae Young have also “drifted apart.” Some fans might say it's Quinn’s own doing that led to such friendship splits, but of course she says otherwise.

Heather Rae Young is gearing up to marry Flip or Flop star Tarek el Moussa any day now. But she recently hinted, without naming names, that one of her Selling Sunset co-stars isn't invited to the wedding. Judging by how everyone but Christine Quinn was at her bridal shower event on the Gram, it was speculated that she was the one left on the outs. In a candid interview with People, Quinn joked that her wedding invite indeed “must’ve got lost in the mail,” and also explained why that possibly happened:

We just started seeing each other less and less and less, and she became closer with Mary [Fitzgerald] and Chrishell [Stause], who obviously has opinions about me. Unfortunately, it is what it is. I was really hurt because Heather and I were so close. She was like a sister to me… I feel like out of all the girls, Heather and I were actually the closest. Mary and I were close in proximity because we lived together, but it was surface level; it wasn't deep. I knew more about Heather in five minutes than I did with Mary living with her in six months. So I think that's the hard part for me is that we were so close, and we don't even know why we drifted apart.

Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young supposedly don't know why they're no longer friends, but Selling Sunset fans surely have some ideas. In the Netflix series’ third season, Young blew up on Christine Quinn and Davina Potratz for picking on her relationship with Tarek El Moussa. They basically implied that the couple loved the attention and fanfare about them and possibly even invited it whenever they could. Potratz apologized for hurting Young's feelings, but there was nothing similar coming from Quinn. And as we can see from Young's social media pics, even Potratz locked in an invite.

Selling Sunset is supposed to be in the midst of filming Season 4 for Netflix. However, Us Weekly reports that one castmate’s positive COVID-19 test shut down production for two weeks. Along with Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young’s shaky dynamic, hopefully the cameras have or will eventually capture exactly how Chrishell Stause came to be romantically involved with her boss at the real estate group, Jason Oppenheim. Quinn revealed to Grazia Daily that she was “happy” for Oppenheim. However, she also shadily dropped this remark:

I mean, honestly, Jason has always had really good taste in women. But things change, I guess.

Blam, blam, blam. There are more important matters for Selling Sunset to attend to, though, than Christine Quinn's many failed friendships. The last season left off with Chrishell Stause facing divorce news via text message from husband Justin Hartley, star of This Is Us. Supposedly, Stause was totally blindsided by the decision, and fans definitely need to know more. Like, break it down, bit by bit, how something like that can happen...

Selling Sunset Season 4 will likely debut on Netflix in late 2021 or early 2922, though no release dates have been revealed by the streaming service. In the meantime, head to our Fall TV schedule to see what other new and returning shows are on the way.