Seth Meyers Just Revealed His ‘Favorite Moment’ Day Drinking With Kristen Stewart And Why He Thought He ‘F---ing Blew It’
He thought he blew it, but it was actually hysterical.
Throughout his career, Seth Meyers has spent a lot of time behind a desk interviewing everyone from A-listers on Late Night With Seth Meyers to silly Weekend Update guests on Saturday Night Live. While he’s a stellar late-night host and interviewer generally, his segment Day Drinking is special because it really gets celebrities laughing. Now, he’s revealed his favorite Day Drinking moment, and it involves a bit he did with Kristen Stewart where he thought he “fucking blew it.”
Meyers spoke about Day Drinking at length with IndieWire, and he made sure to note that Kristen Stewart was one of his “favorite” guests on the segment. He went on to recall his top moment with the actress, and while he was a bit worried at the time, in hindsight, it was hilarious, as he explained:
For some context, about halfway through the Day Drinking episode, Mayers asked Stweart to read “the dumbest lines of dialogue” they had written for her. She then went on to recite a series of goofy lines with no prior knowledge of what they’d be, and it’s hilarious. The SNL vet gave her joking notes, and as it went on, the actress kept going take after take, and even snapped at Seth when he cut her off.
All of it was in good fun, and I can see why it's his favorite moment, and you can too by watching the bit below:
Meyers continued to explain how they ended up getting Stewart on the silly segment in the first place. He said he had interviewed her once before and “dug her vibe,” then he noted that he clocked her comedic skills while working with her on Saturday Night Live. So, they reached out, and she was down, to the host’s surprise, as he said:
Kristen Stewart sure did turn out to be a great time on Day Drinking, and people loved it, as the video quickly went viral online.
While we can’t condone day drinking, there’s no denying how funny this late-night bit is. From Kelly Clarkson to Rihanna to Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Kristen Stewart, Seth Meyers and his team have taken many A-listers out for a day at the bar, and it’s always hilarious in the most unexpected ways. However, there’s no denying that the K-Stew episode was a real highlight.
Seth Meyers has been hosting Late Night for ten years, and he’s still thriving as he continues to capitalize on unique and hilarious viral bits like Day Drinking. To catch the comedian in action, you can watch new episodes of his show that air on the 2024 TV schedule every weekday at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.
