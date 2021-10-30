Seth Meyers Shares A+ Thoughts After SNL’s Colin Jost Beats His Weekend Update Record

Seth Meyers has been a staple in TV comedy since the early 2000s and, as such, he has held the record for hosting the most Weekend Update shows on Saturday Night Live. Recently, though, his friend and colleague Colin Jost, has been putting in the work and one-upped his record as the anchor of the segment. In response, Meyers shared some pretty conflicted (and hilarious) thoughts on the SNL host , it would seem.

Once a major part of SNL as a former cast member and then head writer, the TV personality has moved on from the long-running sketch comedy show to host his own talk show, Late Night With Seth Meyers. Colin Jost took over his role on Weekend Update upon his leave and notched that impressive record last weekend. Seth Meyers congratulated in the “Corrections” segment of his show, he had some kind words for Jost, saying:

Congratulations are in order. I hope you guys don't mind that I'm going to take a little time out from Corrections, I would like to congratulate my dear friend Colin Jost who on Saturday passed me as the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor. 155 episodes hosted by Colin Jost, and I'm so proud of him. I think he and [Michael] Che do a great job.

Pretty nice, right? Not bitter at all. Well, except for the fact that there's a slight tone shift as the host goes on and talks more about his buddy reaching the milestone and the fact that he’s totally moved on... right? In classic fashion, he puts on a little show about how he just might hold a little grudge about the record being broken . Here’s what the comedic TV presenter says, exactly:

A few people have come up to me and said, 'Did that make you sad, having your record broken?' I moved on. Okay?! I'm good. On my own terms! And I've got a job. I mean, I've hosted like 1,200 of these while Jost has done his 155. I've got an everyday job. Old fat cat Jost doing once a week? Rolling out on Saturday, and you're all throwing crowns at his feet? No, thank you!

It’s kind of hard to tell just by reading the transcripts, but he gets more and more (humorously) aggressive about trying to convince himself he’s totally cool with Colin Jost surpassing his SNL record. You don’t have to just read the quotes, though, as you can check out the actual video clip below:

I guess that’s just the risk you take when you abandon your Saturday Night Live post, Seth Meyers. Just kidding, of course, it's very likely there's no real hard feelings between the two. And to his credit, Meyers has had a successful run at his new hosting job so far. You can catch Colin Jost on SNL Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Meyers weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on the same network.