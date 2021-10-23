Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Receives Major Love On First Birthday After Heart Attack
By Carlie Hoke last updated
It's great to say we still have Bob Odenkirk alive and well.
As the face of one of the best shows on TV right now, Bob Odenkirk has become even more of a TV staple after over three decades worth of writing, acting, and production credits on television projects. His is a face many, both fans and those who call themselves friends to the star, would have missed if the heart attack that befell Odenkirk three months ago on the set of Better Call Saul’s sixth season had resulted in a worse fate. Now that the actor is making a strong recovery and has even returned back to work, he’s receiving some major love on his first birthday after the health scare.
The actor and comedian has touched many lives and made many friends over his impressive career, and they all seem to be thrilled that he's still around to bring us all some laughs. Rhea Seehorn, who has played opposite the actor since Better Call Saul debuted back in 2015, is one of the friends sending out some birthday love to the actor. You can check out her Twitter post below, along with the very “professional” pic she shared of the two of them:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of my besties, @mrbobodenkirk ! Love you, & am thrilled that you’re on the planet, buddy.Here’s a snap from a professional photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/B7E0I4GpHwOctober 22, 2021
Joining the group of well wishers is Michael McKean, another alum of the acclaimed AMC show. McKean's time on the show ended back in 2018, but it hasn’t stopped the actor from sending his and wife Annette O'Toole's love to his former co-star on his 59th birthday. Mentioning the fear that the heart attack caused all his friends and family, here’s McKean’s exact Twitter message to “our” Odenkirk:
As a producer and occasional director on both Better Call Saul and its parent series, Breaking Bad, Peter Gould has worked closely with Bob Odenkirk for over a decade. So it's only fitting that he would shout out the star on his birthday, and this year’s seems extra special when taking into account such a major health scare like a heart attack. You can check out Gould’s loving post dedicated below:
Very HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mrbobodenkirk! You are the tip-top of the mip-mop! The world is much better off with you here, my friend pic.twitter.com/mLlpt8L9DpOctober 23, 2021
Of course, the Vince Gilligan-created dramas certainly weren't the actor's first foray into show business. He goes way back in the comedy world, and his friend, David Cross, is right next to him near the beginning in Mr. Show. The two comedic actors have stayed pretty tight over the years, and of course Cross has sent his colleague some love in a very on-brand Twitter post of his own:
Okay, so he may have gotten his friend’s age wrong. But at the very least, the gift is a solid one, right?
It’s clear a heart attack can’t keep a man (or his friends) down, because Bob Odenkirk is already back to work. Better Call Saul Season 6 is a go, but it’s not clear exactly when fans will be able to finally watch it. If you’re desperate for some Odenkirk, though, the recently released Halloween Kills has a little bit of love for the actor, too.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.