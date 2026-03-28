Shaq Explains Why Inside The NBA Works, But I’m Just Loving The Ernie Johnson Detail He Revealed
There's a reason this show has been around for so long.
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While Inside the NBA faced cancellation a couple of years ago, the long-running sports talk show is still going strong after moving from TNT to ESPN. There have been some growing pains amid that transition but, for the most part, the program remains relatively unchanged from a creative standpoint. On that note, co-host Shaquille O’Neal recently weighed in on why the series works so well. What really makes me smile, though, is a key detail he divulged about friend and colleague Ernie Johnson.
Shaq recently caught up with Today’s Craig Melvin for an episode of the latter’s Glass Half Full podcast. The pair tackled various topics pertaining to O’Neal’s career and personal life. Melvin eventually touched upon the dynamics that Shaq has with Charles Barkley as well as his fellow Inside hosts, Johnson and Kenny “The Jet” Smith. The four-time NBA champion shared his thoughts on the reasons for the show’s vibe and success:
I’d certainly agree that each team member of Inside the NBA (which debuted on TNT in 2989) brings something to the table that contributes to the show’s success. A member of the panel since 2011, O’Neal seems to appreciate all of his colleagues, including Barkley, who he has a warm relationship with despite their occasional quarrels on TV. During his recent interview (which is on YouTube), Shaq also shared this sweet tidbit about Johnson:Article continues below
That’s some serious praise, considering the laughs that Shaq and Barkley can generate during a given episode of Inside. I don’t doubt the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s claim, though, considering Johnson does get in on the humorous antics that occur on set and drops a good one-liner here and there. In many respects, I’d argue Johnson (who’s called “The Godfather” by his peers) is the unsung hero of the show, as he not only delivers the news but also serves as a self-proclaimed “rogue traffic cop” when reining in his co-hosts’ antics.
Collectively, Shaquille O’Neal and his co-hosts – along with their behind-the-scenes crew – have contributed to some truly entertaining TV over the years. It’s for that reason that so many were out of sorts when it seemed the show might get canceled. There are those who’ve expressed dissatisfaction with Inside’s new schedule on ESPN, which the network head suggested will be rectified for its next season. Let’s hope that’s the case so that fans will get to see more of Shaq, Ernie Johnson and co. on the air as time goes on.
The next episode of Inside the NBA will hit ESPN on Sunday, April 12 amid the 2026 TV schedule, and be aware that coverage from Shaq and the gang will ramp up once the playoffs start.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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