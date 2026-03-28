Shaq Explains Why Inside The NBA Works, But I’m Just Loving The Ernie Johnson Detail He Revealed

While Inside the NBA faced cancellation a couple of years ago, the long-running sports talk show is still going strong after moving from TNT to ESPN. There have been some growing pains amid that transition but, for the most part, the program remains relatively unchanged from a creative standpoint. On that note, co-host Shaquille O’Neal recently weighed in on why the series works so well. What really makes me smile, though, is a key detail he divulged about friend and colleague Ernie Johnson.

Shaq recently caught up with Today’s Craig Melvin for an episode of the latter’s Glass Half Full podcast. The pair tackled various topics pertaining to O’Neal’s career and personal life. Melvin eventually touched upon the dynamics that Shaq has with Charles Barkley as well as his fellow Inside hosts, Johnson and Kenny “The Jet” Smith. The four-time NBA champion shared his thoughts on the reasons for the show’s vibe and success:

We do [enjoy each other’s company]. Charles – who I hate in real life, but not really – Charles [is] like the annoying big brother that I never had. Kenny is Kenny. [I] love Ernie, first famous guy to ever interview [me] and come to my house. They do a great job of letting us utilize our humor. And I think it works, because Barkley’s a hall of famer, so you know he has G-14 classification. I’m a hall of famer with four championships, so I think it’s fair to say I know what I’m talking about, especially when it comes to big men. And Ernie reminds me of you, very professional, you know, the way he does things, you know, his approach.

I’d certainly agree that each team member of Inside the NBA (which debuted on TNT in 2989) brings something to the table that contributes to the show’s success. A member of the panel since 2011, O’Neal seems to appreciate all of his colleagues, including Barkley, who he has a warm relationship with despite their occasional quarrels on TV. During his recent interview (which is on YouTube), Shaq also shared this sweet tidbit about Johnson:

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Believe it or not, Ernie is the funniest guy in the crew…. And we just like to have fun.

That’s some serious praise, considering the laughs that Shaq and Barkley can generate during a given episode of Inside. I don’t doubt the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s claim, though, considering Johnson does get in on the humorous antics that occur on set and drops a good one-liner here and there. In many respects, I’d argue Johnson (who’s called “The Godfather” by his peers) is the unsung hero of the show, as he not only delivers the news but also serves as a self-proclaimed “rogue traffic cop” when reining in his co-hosts’ antics.

Collectively, Shaquille O’Neal and his co-hosts – along with their behind-the-scenes crew – have contributed to some truly entertaining TV over the years. It’s for that reason that so many were out of sorts when it seemed the show might get canceled. There are those who’ve expressed dissatisfaction with Inside’s new schedule on ESPN, which the network head suggested will be rectified for its next season. Let’s hope that’s the case so that fans will get to see more of Shaq, Ernie Johnson and co. on the air as time goes on.

The next episode of Inside the NBA will hit ESPN on Sunday, April 12 amid the 2026 TV schedule, and be aware that coverage from Shaq and the gang will ramp up once the playoffs start.