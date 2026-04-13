Shaq Just Got Called A 'Creepy Horny Uncle' After Inside The NBA Interview Went Astray

Just weeks after Shaquille O'Neal had to dispute rumors that he'd been sending wild DMs to pop queen Sabrina Carpenter, the Inside the NBA host is standing calf-deep in hot water once again. The former NBA superstar is famously known for his generosity, though his offer to buy an engagement ring for a couple that appeared on the show ultimately earned him the title of "Creepy, Horny Uncle."

As sports fans know, things can go off the rails on Inside The NBA. Even with fewer episodes on ESPN to create that chaos, it still happens. The show interviewed Grace and Michael, a couple whose argument was caught on camera during a recent game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers, and went viral on X. Things got a little weird, which started with Shaq proposing something the subjects didn't see coming.

Shaquille O'Neal Pressured A Couple On Inside The NBA To Get Engaged Live

The hosts took turns asking the couple about the exchange, and did their usual riffing, which is part of the reason Inside The NBA is a great success. Unfortunately, things got a bit awkward when Shaq put the boyfriend, Michael, on the spot and tried to create another viral moment:

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I tell you what, if you ask her to marry you right now, I'll buy the engagement ring...Ain't no listen, do it right now! Do it right now. Get on your knee right now, and I'll buy the ring.

The duo brushed off the moment despite the hosts getting riled up, and the rest of the interview continued without any further goading from Shaq. It seemed that was the end of it, until Grace took to the internet to share her take on the interview.

The Girlfriend Interviewed Was Unhappy With Shaq's Offer

Grace was active on X since the post first went viral, and as the Inside The NBA clip made rounds, she had to share her take on the exchange with Shaquille O'Neal. Based on this, it didn't seem like she appreciated Shaq's offer, and she seems to be glad that her fifteen minutes of fame in the NBA are winding down:

Shaq was like a creepy, horny uncle trying to embarrass his nephew, and I went along with it until the bit got embarrassing and I was like, 'Alright chill.' I'm glad my bf got to meet the people whose videos he shows me constantly, but God, I am ready to be done with sports people. I have found you generally exhausting and, forgive me for saying so, I mean this respectfully, not smart in the ways that matter to me. TO ME.

She wasn't so much upset about Shaq offering to buy a ring, as he's been known to spend a lot of money, but rather in the way the offer was presented. I'm not sure the Inside The NBA co-host will appreciate the way he was described, especially so soon after he had to dispute claims he was in Sabrina Carpenter's DM's saying wild stuff.

I think the context of the situation is important, and by her own admission, Grace does not seem to be an avid follower of sports. As such, she's probably unfamiliar with the overall brash conversation that occurs on Inside The NBA, or when other hosts like Charles Barkley landed in hot water for their behavior.

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All this to say, I don't think Shaquille O'Neal meant to intentionally embarrass the couple and put them on the spot on national television. I would imagine there's been some sort of response to that, which probably prompted Grace to speak out about it.

With the NBA regular season winding down on the 2026 TV schedule, there's only a handful of Inside The NBA episodes left for the current season as it heads into the playoffs. Fortunately for Shaq, the Indiana Pacers finished the season with one of the worst records in the NBA, so he won't have to worry about catching criticism from anyone from that fandom should he be doing more fan interviews.

We'll see when Inside The NBA returns to ESPN during the 2026 playoffs. Hopefully, we'll see a lot of them during the next series of games, as Charles Barkley and others have expressed how upset they were about their schedule during the season.