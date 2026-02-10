The Funny Way Charles Barkley Got Called Out By An Inside The NBA Co-Host After He Complained About The Show’s New Schedule

Charles Barkley is known for being vocal on a variety of topics, and that remains true when he discusses his workplace and employers. Earlier this year, Barkley revealed he complained to his bosses at ESPN about how infrequently Inside the NBA (the show he’s co-hosted for decades) had been airing since it moved to the network from TNT. “Sir Charles” eventually shared more thoughts on the air as well. Now, one of Barkley’s Inside colleagues, Kenny Smith is calling him out on all of that for a humorously ironic reason.

How And Why Did Kenny Smith Chastise Charles Barkley On Air?

Inside the NBA most recently aired on February 7 amid the 2026 TV schedule, and all but one of the hosts were present. Charles Barkley was not on the panel, as he’d previously revealed on his and Johnson’s Steam Room podcast that he would attend a Super Bowl party in Vegas over that weekend. Kenny Smith (as can be seen on YouTube) couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation, given his longtime co-star’s prior thoughts on their work schedule:

How can you complain about not being on television enough, and then take a day off when we’re on television?!... Two weeks [after saying that]! ‘We don’t work enough! We’re not on TV enough! They’re not seeing us enough!’

The former Houston Rockets player does have a point, as it is somewhat ironic that Barkley (who was later FaceTimed on air by Smith) has taken time off since his on-air spiel. Not only that, but it’s also funny that Barkley’s PTO was submitted so that he could hang with friends in Vegas and gamble, which he’s been known to do. I’d like to think Smith won’t let Barkley forget this one, especially considering how passionate he was about his position.

What Did Charles Barkley Initially Say About His Work Schedule?

Shortly after TNT and ESPN brokered the historic deal that brought Inside the NBA over to the latter network, Barkley was candid regarding concerns he had about his work schedule. He asserted that he would not work more frequently than he’d long been accustomed to and shared that sentiment on multiple occasions. His tune changed, as he revealed on The Dan Le Betard Show in January that he expected to be working more than he had been.

Inside had historically aired every Thursday but, since its move, it’s aired more sporadically. The latest season of the show debuted in late October, at which point three episodes aired and only one installment dropped in November before the series went on hiatus until Christmas Day. While Inside is set to be aired more during the latter half of the NBA season, there are still fans who’ve taken issue with there being fewer broadcasts for the show.

When the series returned to TV on January 24, Charles Barkley addressed his comments about complaining and still emphasized that he wished he, Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal had worked more often. Barkley also took some time to call out the “fools” who suggested their show had been pushed to the side due to the hosts supposedly making fun of players. Based on that conversation, Barkley was quite clear on his position, so I can understand why Smith would feel the need to rib him.

Barkley isn’t the only one member of the Inside team who’s spoken about the schedule change. Shaq also shared his thoughts, and he explained that he was fine with it due to his belief that the hiatus would make fans more excited for the latter half of the show’s season. ESPN’s president has since suggested that Inside could air more consistently when it returns for its next season.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Inside the NBA’s schedule following the 2025-2026 TV season. In the meantime, though, know that the show’s next episode hits ESPN on February 20. Let’s hope Charles Barkley is indeed present when the series returns as well.