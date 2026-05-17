The Awkward Moment Scarlett Johansson's Director Tried To FaceTime Her During A Cannes Standing Ovation

Scarlett Johansson has been making plenty of career moves as of late, and it would seem she has reason to celebrate one of her latest films. Her latest movie, Paper Tiger, just received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of its formal release on the 2026 movie schedule. However, Johansson couldn't make it to the premiere herself, so director James Gray apparently decided the next best thing was trying to bring Cannes to her. Unfortunately, she did not pick up, leading to a humorously awkward moment.

During the film’s seven-minute standing ovation Saturday night, Gray pulled out his cellphone and attempted to FaceTime Johansson as the audience applauded the tragic crime thriller. Via its official Instagram account, Variety shared the exact moment Gray tried (and failed) to reach his leading lady, and that attempt can be seen below:

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Per reports, the all-time highest-grossing actor missed the premiere in the South of France due to her filming obligations to the upcoming The Exorcist reboot from Mike Flanagan. That left her co-stars, Adam Driver and Miles Teller, to soak up the Cannes reception in person amidst Gray trying to get the Jurassic World actress into the moment by phone.

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Despite any awkwardness, the director appeared to take the missed call with good humor, shaking his head in mock frustration and gesturing at his phone after the FaceTime attempt went to Johansson’s voicemail. It was a tiny comic intermission tucked inside one of Cannes’ grandest rituals: the long, camera-ready standing ovation.

A thriller film, Paper Tiger sees Driver and Teller play brothers, who become entangled with the Russian mob after a scheme tied to the cleanup of the Gowanus Canal goes badly wrong. The film is set in 1986, with Teller playing Irwin Pearl, a family man who witnesses criminal activity, and Driver playing Gary Pearl, a former cop who tries to help his brother and only pulls them deeper into danger. As for Johansson, she plays Hester Pearl, Irwin's wife.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Gray, who has long been closely associated with Cannes, also used the ovation to address the crowd. Reportedly, he told the audience, “Cinema needs you guys more than ever,” calling the festival especially important at this moment for the industry.

That appeal came during a Cannes year, described by some as light on studio blockbusters. Even so, Paper Tiger brought some Hollywood presence to the Croisette, with Driver and Teller walking the red carpet, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans. For Gray, the premiere also marked a return to familiar territory. Paper Tiger is his sixth film to premiere at Cannes, following Armageddon Time, The Immigrant, Two Lovers, We Own the Night and The Yards. He also served on the Cannes competition jury in 2019.

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Paper Tiger was not part of the initial Cannes lineup when it was announced in early April. Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux later explained to outlets that the festival was still working to bring the movie into competition, describing it as a complicated project with contractual issues still being worked out. By late April, the film had officially been added.

The movie is Gray’s first feature since 2022’s Armageddon Time. Neon will release Paper Tiger domestically, giving the distributor another Cannes title after a remarkable Palme d’Or streak in recent years.

Still, whatever critics make of Paper Tiger, its Cannes premiere already has one oddly memorable image, of Gray standing in the middle of a major festival ovation, phone in hand, trying to FaceTime Johansson into the applause while her voicemail quietly steals the scene.

As for Johansson, she remains as busy as ever. Her upcoming horror movie, the next attempt to bring The Exorcist to the big screen, is expected to hit theaters in early 2027. On top of that, Johansson has been confirmed for The Batman: Part II, though her role is still under wraps; fans are fairly certain she's playing Gilda Dent, the wife of district attorney turned villain Two-Face Harvey Dent. That flick is also expected next year, although it will be in the latter half of the year, dropping in theaters on October 1, 2027.