90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's Tell-All Has Two Surprises I Didn't Expect

Warning! The following contains potential spoilers for 90 Day: The Last Resort's tell-all. Be ready to stream the special with an HBO Max subscription or watch it on TLC, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 is coming to an end, which, as always, means the tell-all special is just around the corner. With all the drama that went down both on the show and online this season, I'm eager for more details, and I'm hyped to hear about two things that happened during the filming that I didn't expect.

This spinoff has been one of the wildest on the 2026 TV schedule thanks to the drama, so it's no surprise there is more being reported by 90 Day Fiancé insider Shabooty on Instagram. It seems like at least one person I expected didn't film, and someone I didn't expect to see showed up. Let's get into it.

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Ross Matthews Is Back To Host A Tell-All Special

I was a big fan of Ross Matthews' guest stint as tell-all host but, when Shaun Robinson showed up for the latest 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, I figured he was a one-and-done. Fortunately, it's been reported that Matthews did return to host this special and got to the bottom of what's going on with each couple in the aftermath of The Last Resort. Here's hoping this was filmed after Patrick Mendez and Thaís Ramone filed for divorce, because I know Matthews wouldn't be afraid to ask about that domestic dispute.

Shekinah Reportedly Didn't Show Up To The Tell-All

In a bit of unexpected news, it's reported that Shekinah Güven did not show up for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 tell-all. It's an interesting detail to hear, especially considering she's been vocal on social media about how she's done with TLC. Not only that, but Shekinah also felt the spinoff sabotaged her marriage.

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I originally thought that Shekinah's feud with 90 Day Fiancé producers was a storyline for the series, and that could still be the case. That said, I can't imagine a world in which Shekinah would skip the tell-all and Sarper would show up if they were still together. If they're putting on a show and acting like they're no longer together, they're going to great lengths to prove it.

For example, there have been recent rumors and claims by women online that they've gone on dates with Sarper. It sounds like they're on the road to divorce, which is the same boat a lot of couples were in on this latest season of The Last Resort, but Shekinah wasn't up for showing up to talk about that.

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On that note, 90 Day: The Last Resort continues to air on TLC on Mondays. I'm more eager than ever to watch the tell-all special after these latest surprises, but can't help but I still can't help but wonder if we'll get some segment with Shekinah, even if it isn't in the studio.