Lacey Chabert And Other Hallmark Stars Recorded A PSA Because So Many Fans Are Getting Scammed

In the era of technology and social media, more and more people are connecting from all across the globe. Social media has also given celebrities a place to connect with their audiences, whether through an occasional post or a fun live stream. Unfortunately, catfishing is still just as popular as it was when the Catfish TV show was making waves, leading people to pose as celebrities in order to get money from unsuspecting fans. And now Lacey Chabert and other Hallmark stars are putting out a PSA.

Many people these days pose as celebrities online as a way to get money. While it seems unlikely that an actor or musician would go out of their way to message someone just to get money with a career like theirs, some fans are far too fascinated with the fact that their favorite celebrity is seemingly interacting with them.

Apparently, it’s gotten to the point where even Hallmark fans are being duped. With the help of stars such as Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes, Benjamin Ayres, and Nikki DeLoach, the Christmas network put together a PSA and shared it to Instagram to make sure fans don’t fall for anything:

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Like many, I have definitely come across fake accounts, but I had no idea that it had gotten this bad for Hallmark. A handful of fans took to the comments to share that they’ve had to block and report a lot, and one even suggested airing the PSA during premieres of upcoming Hallmark movies. I like that Hallmark decided to put out this PSA, as it shows that they care about their viewers. The same goes for the stars. And I can’t imagine how annoying it is for the actual actors who just want to be on social media to interact with their fans, especially since everyone might not have a verified account.

Luckily, most of them do have verified accounts, which makes it easy to differentiate who is real and who is not. And a lot of them post pretty frequently on social media. When Hallmark celebrated its 25th birthday in August, a handful of stars were on the same boat for the party, and of course, many of them, including Chabert, took photos and posted them. Meanwhile, Erin Krakow is known for posting pictures from the When Calls the Heart set, and you can’t get any more real than that.

Hopefully, with this PSA now out in the world, more fans won’t fall for the fake accounts. Of course, there is only so much that can be done about the situation, but at least this should get some people to take extra precautions. You never know who could truly be behind the screen, no matter how real it may seem.