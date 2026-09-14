9-1-1: Nashville Boss Teased More Crossovers For Season 2, And One Is In The Works ‘In A Big Way’

The second season of 9-1-1: Nashville is premiering in less than a month on the 2026 TV schedule, and I'm more than ready for it! At this point, the 9-1-1 spinoff has delivered pretty bonkers storylines as seen in its first season, and it's been confirmed that such cases will continue in Season 2. In addition to that, the show’s EP is teasing more crossovers, including a pretty big one.

Nashville’s inaugural season included a mini crossover as well as a more convention mashup with its parent series. It was unclear if that would happen again, given that both shows are filmed and take place in different cities. Luckily, showrunner Rashad Raisani confirms Season 2 will kick off with a fun mini crossover as the 113 end up dealing with a situation similar to one the 118 dealt with. Per TVLine, Oliver Stark’s Buck will be receiving a FaceTime call so he can offer some help. Raisani shed further light on this:

Our characters are like, 'We can't even imagine that we're seeing is real,' and then somebody's like, 'You know, Buck told us about this problem they had. So it's a fun thing where [the 118] help us solve a problem.

While not too much has been shared about that 9-1-1: Nashville emergency, ABC did recently release the first Season 2 poster, which saw Chris O’Donnell’s Don Hart swarmed by bees. For context, 9-1-1’s eighth season saw the 118 dealing with a “bee-nado,” and it sounds like Buck told his new Nashville buddies all about it during last season’s crossover. That's a smart move, though, because that bee-nado was worse than expected. I'm curious as to how the Nashville team would differentiate any bee-related emergency from the one on the partent show.

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And, as if that wasn’t enough, that won’t be the only crossover planned for Season 2. Raisani confirmed interest in another big crossover with 9-1-1 for later in the season. What's more is that he's still pushing for a 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover nearly two years after the conclusion of the show's five-season run, and I need it now more than ever:

We also want to do another big OG crossover. And I've been saying from day one that I want to bring some 'Lone Star' people in, and that's in the works in a big way. I think that'll be a really great crossover around Episode 8 or 9.

Raisani served as showrunner on Lone Star, so it’s not so surprising that he’s pushing for those characters to make a comeback. Rob Lowe has weighed in on returning as Owen Strand, and there are definitely plenty of other characters who could appear, too. Whether pans out remains to be seen, but Raisani seems to be very determined to make it happen. What's great about the 9-1-1 franchise is that a fan never knows who could pop up and how, and I love that Raisani and co. are eager to continue with this cross-pollination.

Regardless of the crossovers, I'm just glad 9-1-1: Nashville is almost back. Tune in to the season premiere on Thursday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.