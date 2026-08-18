I Think I Know Where DWTS Should Go Next Season After The Next Pro's Special Episode

Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn't yet watched Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription.

Social media personalities have become a significant part of the cast on Dancing with the Stars, bringing their large followings with them as they’re introduced to an even wider audience. Just last season (Season 34), Alix Earle was the runner-up with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and in Season 31, Charli D’Amelio won with pro Mark Ballas. So, it makes perfect sense that when it came time for The Next Pro to bring in “superfans” for the final five competitors to teach, that they would be social media influencers.

After last week’s unexpected elimination, I have to admit, when I realized the episode would so heavily involved influencers, I had my doubts. The thing that really won me over was the fact that the episode really took time to give viewers insight into who these influencers are and why they are so popular. They were also able to really articulate how they felt things were going, and why they did or didn’t like how their partner was teaching them.

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It helped me get to know them and their personalities, and not only did I find myself rooting for them, but it actually made me want to see one of them on the main DWTS series.

(Image credit: ABC)

Unlike Dancing with the Stars, which seems to have at least one celeb each season with an extensive dance background, the influencers seemed to be on the same level when it came to their ability, which mostly consisted of some fun online videos but nothing professional. The pros normally get two weeks prior to the start of a season to get into a training groove with their celebrity partner, but on The Next Pro, the competitors only had two days.

As a result, their strengths and weaknesses as teachers became apparent very quickly, leaving their influencers with varying degrees of confidence about the final performance.

What I really liked about this episode was that a good chunk of time was given to the influencers rehearsing their dances. Guest judge Witney Carson, who got to reunite with host and Season 34 champion Robert Irwin, also met with them to get honest feedback on how their dance partners were as coaches and how they rated their own confidence level for performing the routine they were given.

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It was so much fun to see the influencers all sit together around a fire and talk about their experiences that it made me hope for a way that could be done on the main show, with hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro talking to the celeb cast.

(Image credit: ABC)

By far, the best performance overall was Adele Zaikman and her Tango with Anthony Riccardo. Even though Anthony had expressed having a low confidence level that he could pull it off, he was truly able to shine.

Because Jeremy Urann spoke up and asked Selena Hamilton to throw some things into their Quick Step that played to his strengths, you could tell how much he enjoyed himself and their performance was the most fun. While I felt like any of this group of influencers would be fun on DWTS, I would love to see Jeremy bring his infectious personality to the main show.

A.J. Pritchard with his partner Bailey McKnight, and Allen Genkin with his partner Zaira Yzabelle, both doing Waltzes, succeeded in building trust and connection in their performances. Faulted for her time management, Nina Mayster was eliminated for her Foxtrot, leaving partner Jay Wyson emotional on her behalf.

While Maura Higgins has expressed interest in wanting Traitors co-star Mark Ballas as her pro partner, it shouldn’t be long before we learn all of the celebrities officially confirmed for Dancing with the Stars Season 35 two-night premiere event, starting on September 15th. Until then, The Next Pro is on the 2026 TV schedule with the Semi-Finals and Finals on ABC on Mondays, before the winner is finally crowned.