‘3 Weeks Away From The Finale We Are Canceled Again.’ Shemar Moore Does Not Hold Back After S.W.A.T. Is Canceled (Again) In Message To ‘Babygirls’ And ‘Hollywood’

Well, it happened. After two uncancellations, S.W.A.T. has been axed again. Considering its history, this is a tragic addition to the list of shows ending in 2025 . However, Shemar Moore isn’t going down without a fight, as he posted a passionate statement about the series coming to a close and his hope that this really won’t be the end.

In true Shemar Moore fashion, the actor took to his Instagram to post a raw video to his “Babygirls” and “Hollywood.” Referencing S.W.A.T.’s history with cancellations , the passionate crew he works with, fans who watch the show, and his hopes for the future, the actor started his video by saying:

To my homies, to my fans, to my babygirls, and to Hollywood. Yeah, I said it, to Hollywood…I said I wasn’t gonna do this, but I can’t help it, I’m gonna do it, because it’s who I am. It’s how my momma raised me. On your dignity, tell the truth, she can’t stand a liar, so I ain’t lying, I’m telling truth. S.W.A.T., here we are, Season 8, three weeks away from the finale, we are canceled again. It sucks. It’s sad.

It's true, this is a hard axe to swallow, because S.W.A.T. has been through so much to stay on the air.

The show's past wasn’t lost on Moore. He noted the two uncancellations they received for the last two seasons, and shared just how proud he and the drama's team are of what they created, explaining:

Uncanceled twice, two years in a row. Uncanceled. Canceled. Uncancled. Twice. Two years in a row. Now, I don’t know my history, but how many shows get to say that? I’m gonna say none or I’m gonna say we’re close to one of the none. But we did that. We are so proud.

That gratitude expanded beyond S.W.A.T, too.

While the actor didn’t mask his sadness about his series ending on the 2025 TV schedule , he also shared the pivotal role CBS has played in his career overall, saying:

So, I say to CBS, if you’re done, I know it’s about money, optics, politics, I don’t think you’re making the right choice, I’ll say that. But if you are done, I say ‘Thank you, genuinely, honestly, from my heart.’ Because my 31st anniversary of being in this game, 31 years, is, I don’t know, 90% because of you CBS. Young and Restless, Criminal Minds and now S.W.A.T. it’s all CBS.

While Moore showed a lot of appreciation toward CBS – seeing as his current show has been there for eight seasons and he was a staple of two other hits for the network – he also made his frustration about the cancellation known. On top of that, he started manifesting a third uncancellation, saying, "I'm ready to go."

If it wasn’t obvious by the comments above, Shemar Moore is ready and willing to fight for his show, and that includes possibly finding it a new home. Referencing the success S.W.A.T. had on Netflix , he explained:

Hey Netflix, how you doin’? Let me just remind you that, in a very short period of time, once upon a time, not too long ago, it only took us about two weeks to go from No. 15, No. 12 to No. 1. Hey, I said it. And then we stayed in your top ten, top 15 for about six months, nine months, maybe a year. So, Netflix, if you’re interested in a show that is on auto-pilot that the world is watching, we’d love to come play.

He also said various other networks like NBC and Fox are all “welcome to the barbecue too” to “flirt” with him. It’s not terribly unusual for shows to jump networks or platforms after being canceled. As shown by the fact that S.W.A.T. has been uncanceled twice before, there’s clearly an appetite for it, and it’s by no means impossible for it to continue somewhere other than CBS.

However, only time will tell on that front. For now, the procedural is set to end for good on its home network this spring.

So, in conclusion, Shemar Moore and the cast of S.W.A.T. “ain’t done,” as the actor said many times. However, if this is the end, for real, he thanked CBS for the run it let the show have.