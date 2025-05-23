(Most) People Are Pumped About Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. Spinoff, But It Sounds Like There Was Some Big Behind-The-Scenes Drama

Fans of S.W.A.T. have certainly been on a roller coaster the past few years, with the Shemar Moore action series getting canceled three times, only to keep getting new life. Following the Season 8 series finale on the 2025 TV schedule, the spinoff S.W.A.T.: Exiles was announced, and fans’ spirits were on the upswing again with the promise of more Hondo. This time, however, the relief apparently wasn’t universal, as it seems there’s some drama behind the scenes.

S.W.A.T.: Exiles seems to have come together pretty quickly, as Sony Pictures Television ordered the spinoff just days after the series became one of the 2025 TV cancellations following its finale on CBS. While Shemar Moore couldn’t have looked happier making the spinoff announcement, other members of the cast and crew were apparently in shock.

Deadline reports that the S.W.A.T. stars and most of the writers only learned about the spinoff a couple of days before it was revealed to the public, and some veterans of the production felt alienated from being kept out of the loop. The oversight in communication reportedly may have stemmed from how fast the deal came together.

The move saved the jobs of about 200 Los Angeles-based crew members who worked on S.W.A.T. and will continue to work on Exiles; however, the same can’t be said of the cast. Shemar Moore is, of course, returning as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, but he is the only member of CBS’ flagship program who’s been announced to be on the spinoff. The sergeant will be working with a new team of young recruits, which seems to indicate an entirely new cast will surround Moore.

The actor addressed this himself, calling himself “the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T.” and comparing his co-stars to members of a football team. He said, “people get traded... But the teams keep on pushing their quarterback.”

As for what the series will be about, S.W.A.T. Exiles will take place after a high-profile mission goes awry. The premise sees Hondo pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental unit made of “untested, unpredictable young recruits.” Shemar Moore’s character will have to “bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

We’ll have to see if this new cast can capture the same magic as the series that refused to die. Filming is set to begin in L.A. this summer for the 10-episode first season. It’s unknown if S.W.A.T.: Exiles will return to CBS, as Sony Pictures TV is shopping it around to broadcast and cable networks as well as streaming services.

While we keep our eye on any further drama caused by this move from Sony Pictures TV, at least we can relive our favorite moments between Hondo and his OG team by streaming all eight seasons with a Paramount+ subscription.