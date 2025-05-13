S.W.A.T.'s EP Teased An All-Time Great Car Stunt In The Series Finale, But I'm More Excited To See '20-Squad As A Family'

S.W.A.T. was recently canceled for a third time by CBS, and its finale is one of many hitting the 2025 TV schedule. Airing on Friday, May 16, it seems like this one will be sticking. Despite the final two episodes airing back-to-back, it won’t be a “big series finale event” but will more resemble non-conclusive finales that will still leave S.W.A.T. fans wanting more, since 20-Squad will definitely continue existing. Now, after hearing one executive producer's thoughts about the finale, I’m most looking forward to seeing 20-Squad as a family.

Throughout the procedural’s run, it’s always been clear that 20-Squad is a family, no matter who comes or goes. It’s the main reason why it took so long for Hondo to find permanent replacements for Street and Luca last season. And of course, that will be evident once again in these final two episodes, more so than ever before, as executive producer Andrew Dettman tells TV Insider:

Heading into the finale, Hondo is going to be challenged to keep the team together. He has always referred to and thought of 20-Squad as a family, but now that notion will be tested like never before.

What exactly that means is unknown, but anything can happen. It’s obvious that it won’t be easy for Hondo, especially if this could mean that the squad might be breaking up again or something else. Not only will they be going up against “the most formidable and well-trained opponents they’ve ever faced,” but Hondo and the team will be learning more about themselves and each other:

We reach new ground with almost all of the characters. Deacon [Jay Harrington] realizes what really matters to him at SWAT. Tan [David Lim] considers a new career path within the LAPD. Powell [Anna Enger Ritch] and Alfaro [Niko Pepaj] cement their bonds of friendship. And Gamble [Annie Ilonzeh] makes a life-altering decision about her role with the team.

Even though it’s hard to imagine 20-Squad no longer being 20-Squad, it sounds like almost everyone is going to start a new chapter in their lives, whether that’s personal or professional. They’ve all gone through a lot over the years, and over the last season, but it seems like not only will they be readying themselves for something new, but they will also be leaning on each other.

Additionally, Hondo will also be learning about what it means to be leader from Hicks, but if anyone can keep the squad together, it’s Hondo. That being said, what makes 20-Squad special is that not only are they a family on-screen, but off-screen as well:

It’s a reflection of how our cast and crew have become so incredibly close over the course of the show, and those relationships and affections feel only stronger knowing that we’re near our end. By shining a light on the respect and commitment each of the characters have for each other, we’re giving a nod to our larger family and the bonds we’ve made.

No matter how S.W.A.T. ends and whether 20-Squad is all still together or they’re moving on, they will certainly still be a family, which makes the cancellation even harder. Of course, fans can always watch the show with a Netflix subscription or the recent episodes with a Paramount+ subscription, but that’s just not the same.

If anything, the squad will be going out with one last intense case, and it includes a car stunt that Dettman teases “maybe tops our already amazing résumé” as Hondo and the team continue to work together to make LA safe:

Even if we’re no longer along for the ride, Hondo and 20-Squad will still be piling into [armored vehicle] Black Betty and making the city safe.

If it’s not the family aspect, S.W.A.T. is known for pulling out some pretty intense stunts, whether that includes a plane, semi-truck, motorcycle, or just your average car. Hopefully this will be one for the highlight reels.

It should be entertaining to see how it all comes to an end when the S.W.A.T. finale airs on Friday at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on CBS.