S.W.A.T. Boss Shared An Unexpected Street And Chris Update That I Really Hope Plays Out Before CBS Actually Cancels The Show For Real

While there are many shows ending or canceled in 2024, S.W.A.T. managed to avoid that fate following a surprise renewal from CBS. The procedural was initially set to end with Season 7 after the network handed it a renewal following the first cancellation in 2023. The seventh season wrapped up some stories while also leaving the door open for others, including the story arcs of Alex Russell’s Jim Street and Lina Esco’s Chris Alonso. Now, showrunner Andrew Dettman has an unexpected update on the couple that I really hope happens before the show is canceled for real.

Lina Esco exited S.W.A.T. following the Season 5 finale, but the series still developed “Stris” offscreen. Street would occasionally give an update on his relationship with Chris, including their decision to move in together. Alex Russell eventually left the show in the middle of Season 7 but, before riding off on his motorcycle one last time, he admitted to David Lim’s Tan that he was planning on proposing to Chris. It’s likely that fans (like myself) have been dying to know if an on-screen wedding is possible, especially since Season 8 is happening. Well, Andrew Dettman expressed his interest in showing the ceremony, while speaking with TVLine, and I need it now more than ever:

You know, I would love to [do a wedding]. In our minds, Street and Chris are still very much part of the S.W.A.T. family.

Even though Shemar Moore’s Hondo and Rochelle Aytes’ Nichelle tied the knot off-screen after getting engaged in the Season 6 finale, it sounds like there's a chance that won't be the case for Street and Chris. When discussing the notion of another off-screen ceremony, S.W.A.T's EP assured that he “wouldn’t do that." That's likely because fans waited for five seasons for Stris them to finally get together, only for their relationship to continue off-screen. I'll be the first to say that bringing the characters back and showing their wedding would be amazing. Of course, it would just need to happen before CBS gets any ideas about axing the show (again).

Since S.W.A.T. is not going anywhere, at least for now, there are plenty of chances for fan-favorite characters to return to the fold. Season 8 will have 22 episodes, so that gives the writers and producers plenty of time to make such developments happen. Andrew Dettman shared his hope to continue Chris and Street’s relationship in some way, and also bring back Kenny Johnson’s Luca, who also exited in the middle of Season 7 after a near-death experience:

[Street and Chris] are still together, doing their thing. We did that little nod that they’re engaged, always hoping that we would have the opportunity to [follow up with a wedding]. The door is open to all of the characters from the past [to return in some capacity], because I think the audience would love that and we would love that. The door is open for Luca or Street or Chris to somehow work back into some episodes. I would be thrilled about that.

Production has kicked off on S.W.A.T. Season 8, with 20-Squad officially back in action, albeit with some new faces. It’s great to hear that the door is always open for former cast members to make appearances and hopefully, resolve some of the storylines surrounding their characters. Still, I can't stress enough that there's real a possibility that CBS will opt to cancel the long-running procedural after this upcoming season. So, if Andrew Dettman really feels passionate about showing off Chris and Street's wedding, he probably shouldn't waste time in pulling it together.

Fans will just have to tune in to S.W.A.T. Season 8, which premieres on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule. There is much to look forward to in these new episodes, and I'm excited to see what's in store!